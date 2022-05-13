Postseason arrives this week After 10 weeks, the KHSAA baseball and softball postseason is here.

Award-winning columnist to speak in Maysville MAYSVILLE — An award-winning columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Rev. Paul Prather will be speaking in Maysville on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 West Third Street at 4 p.m.

Naomi Judd, Suicide and life’s appointment We’ve all heard of people who have taken their lives by suicide. We typically wonder why? We wonder what was so bad about their lives that they could not cope another day?

Lady Lions take loss, still focused on big picture VANCEBURG — Senior Nights never come easy, especially when a top 50 team in the state is coming in.

Abortion could swing persuadable republican to the democrats Even if you’ve only been casually following the fiery debate over abortion rights in the days since a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion eviscerating Roe v. Wade became public, you are likely well aware that there are deeply entrenched opinions among those who support and oppose abortion rights.