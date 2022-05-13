(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.

11:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki

5 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6

MLB

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6

7:30

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.