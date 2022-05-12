The final KHSAA Board of Control meeting for the 2021-22 school calendar year was held on Wednesday, addressing items for next year and beyond that.

Here’s some takeaways from the meeting:

— Many topics were discussed, including one that might interest quite a few locally when the discussion of mandating seeding across the state among districts. While it was just an initial discussion, points were made for and against it, a report will be presented to the board in the future and a potential vote for or against it could eventually take place. In basketball, 61 of the 64 districts seeded this past season, the 39th District that features Mason County, Augusta, Bracken County and St. Patrick elects not to seed in all sports.

— Speaking of basketball, the Board agreed in principle to keep the girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena through 2028, matching the boys’ agreement at Rupp for the same timeframe. Prior to coming to Rupp in 2019 for the state tournament, the girls’ Sweet 16 was held at NKU’s BB&T Arena from 2016-18 and WKU’s Diddle Arena from 2001-15. Attendance for the girls’ state tournament this past season was 35,922 in four days.

— The state golf tournament will look a little bit different moving forward. The state “First round” will have three sites for Regions 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12. From there the top three teams and 15 individuals from those not on the top three teams will then advance to the final round at Bowling Green Country Club. The course for Regions 1-4 for the 2022 season is Owensboro Country Club, 5-8 at Heritage Hill Golf Course and 9-12 at Winchester Country Club. The KHSAA is hopeful to establish a site rotation for each state first-round. Two courses have been secured for 2023 with Calvert City Country Club and Kenton County Golf Course agreeing to host. In 2024, only Hopkinsville Country Club has signed on, so far. Teams in their respective regions must finish in the top two teams or top 10 individually on non-qualifying teams to advance to the state first round.

— The Board approved changing the mandatory six-day return-to-play protocol for positive COVID-19 tests by student-athletes and those involved with the program, shifting this protocol to a recommendation for healthcare-provider consultation to determine next steps for the individual student.

— RPI calculation for football will not change in 2022. With alignment coming for the 2023 season and majority of schedules remaining the same this upcoming season as 2021’s, the cause of the outcome would be minimal. Expect some tweaks come 2023 when the new alignment is set. Some of the tweaks might include scheduling opponents that are smaller in class and not being penalized as bad for it, giving larger schools one game against a smaller school in which a loss to the smaller school would not hurt the larger school’s RPI rating. The current RPI format doesn’t award a win against a smaller class as much as it would a same or higher class opponent, that could deter scheduling smaller school opponents in the future. Out of state opponents are still most likely to be factored the same in RPI calcualtions, which could cause some confusion for teams that play top caliber competition out of state.

— Some sports are close to being added; girls’ wrestling will be on the docket for the next board meeting in July, boys’ volleyball is close to having enough schools interest to sanction a championship, 49 schools expressing interest with 50 required for sanctioning. Lacrosse, weightlifting, girls’ bass fishing, flag football, riflery and trap shooting all have enough support for at least some guidance and possible sanctioning in the future.

— While the shot clock in basketball was voted down in the latest survey sent out to KHSAA schools, an experimental shot clock moving forward could be used at certain tournaments/games.