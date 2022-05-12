St. Patrick’s Emma Gallenstein catches a ball in foul territory during the Lady Saints game with Mason County on Thursday at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

St. Patrick was able to give Mason County a scare on the softball diamond Thursday night, but in the end the Lady Royals put things together for a 9-2 victory.

The Lady Royals had two big innings, a four-run third and a four-run fifth to pull away from a pesky Lady Saints team.

Seven different players had a hit for the Lady Royals, five straight hits in the four-run fifth proving to be the difference maker in the contest.

“That’s what we want to do. Walks are not going to help us, they’re not going to help us in the district because Ella Johnson throw strikes. So anytime we see a strike we want to put the bat on the ball,” Lady Royals coach Brian “Rabbit” Littleton said.

The Lady Saints were the ones who dented the scoreboard first, Makenna Roush’s solo homerun in the top of the third clearing the right centerfield fence for a 1-0 Lady Saints lead.

That was one of six St. Patrick hits on the night, a sharp improvement when they were two-hit by the Lady Royals in a 10-0 loss on April 4.

“I thought we played well tonight. We made some mistakes, struck out way too many times. But we scored a little bit and thought we did alright in the field,” Lady Saints coach Ronnie Clos said.

After a slow start at the plate in which Caroline McKay retired seven of the first eight batters she faced, the Lady Royals put four runs across in the third, mainly by putting the ball in play and taking advantage of a couple Lady Saints fielding miscues.

“That’s something we’ve got to get better at. It’s one extreme to the other, we’re either getting a slower pitcher or a faster pitcher and it takes us two or three innings to wait on the slow pitch and then two or three innings to catch up with the fastball. So that’s something we need to fix,” Littleton said.

Annelise Simpson got the rally going with a one-out single, Kenzie Gulley following with a single as they both crossed home plate in the frame, Simpson on an error that Marcella Gifford reached on, Gulley on a passed ball.

Delana Rigg’s fielders choice RBI added the third run, Stevie Foley following with a RBI groundout to make it 4-1 Lady Royals.

The Lady Saints threatened in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs after back-to-back singles from Chloe Little and Kahdyn Kimball followed by a walk to Roush, but Gifford was able to get out of the jam with just one run scored on a wild pitch, getting a strikeout followed by a line out and a groundout to end the threat.

Gifford would end the night with nine strikeouts.

“The defense is there, we still just got to hit the ball,” Clos said. “Trying to get more games scheduled before district so we can start hitting the ball.”

The Lady Royals made them pay in the bottom half of the fifth, the five-hit barrage in the frame starting with a Rigg single, then a Foley single, Reese Hardeman single, Tabitha Sapp single and a Shelby Thompson double to eventually make it 8-2.

Kenzie Gulley used her wheels in the bottom of the sixth to tack on another run with a bunt single, two stolen bases and reaching home on an errant throw to third.

The win gets the Lady Royals to 14-15, and face Manchester (OH) on Friday with a chance to get back to .500 for the fifth time this season. If they can do so, they’ll face St. Patrick again on Tuesday with a chance to go over .500 for the first time this season and head into the postseason with a winning record as they’ll face Bracken County on May 23 in the 39th District Tournament.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time here over the next week on the field to get ready for Bracken and tweak some stuff,” Littleton said. “Without giving Tony Green a little scouting report, we’ll get some swings on the fastball and really work on our fielding.”

St. Patrick dropped to 6-7 with the loss and are scheduled to play at Robertson County on Friday. They have three more regular season games left before facing Augusta on May 23 in the 39th District Tournament.

Roush and Chloe Little had two hits apiece for the Lady Saints, Little scoring the other run for St. Patrick.

It was Senior Night for the Lady Royals, Simpson, Allison Gibbs and Alisha Applegate honored before the game.

“This was their night, great seniors and it’s been an honor to coach all three of them. No doubt in my mind that the future is gonna be bright for those three kids and it’s been our honor to coach them,” Littleton said.

LADY ROYALS 9, LADY SAINTS 2

SAINT PATRICK — 001-010-0 — 2-6-2

MASON COUNTY — 004-041-x — 9-9-0

2B — (SP) Little (MC) Thompson

HR — (SP) Roush

RBI — (SP) Roush (MC) Rigg, Foley, Hardeman 2, Sapp, Thompson, Applegate

R — (SP) Roush, Little (MC) Gulley 2, Rigg 2, Foley, Hardeman, Sapp, Simpson

WP — Gifford. LP — McKay.

Records: St. Patrick 6-7, Mason County 14-15