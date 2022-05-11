Some news and notes from around the area and region:

— Fleming County’s Levi Denton is believed to be the first in Panthers baseball program history to hit three home runs in a game. Denton knocked three home runs out of Augusta Park on Tuesday in the Panthers 17-7 victory. Only 26 players in KHSAA history had hit three home runs in a game according to the KHSAA website, Denton becoming the 24th to do so. It was Denton’s first three home runs of the season. Braden Clark also went yard, hitting his fourth homerun of the season. The Panthers are 18-10, their most amount of wins since the 2010 season when they went 22-19 and were the 16th Region runner-ups.

— Lewis County’s softball team recently set a program record with 24 wins on the season and continue to stretch that mark. They’re 26-3 leading into Friday’s matchup with Lawrence County before closing out the regular season with Pendleton County on Saturday. They’re undefeated in 16th Region play at 13-0 with just one loss to a team in the state of Kentucky, Montgomery County 5-4 on April 23. They begin their postseason Monday in the 63rd District Tournament against Russell at Russell.

— Mason County’s baseball team is rolling heading into their matchup with George Rogers Clark on Wednesday night. The Royals have won 10 of 11 to fight back from 5-11 to 15-12 on the season. They’ve outscored opponents 103-26 during that stretch. The 15 wins is their most since 2017, when they won 17 games.

— Bracken County’s Ella Johnson pitched a perfect game on Monday in a 12-0 victory over Calvary Christian. Johnson struck out 16 of the 18 batters faced, allowing just two balls to be put in play, both groundouts. Johnson threw 79 pitches, 63 of them strikes. Johnson is 11-9 with 220 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched.

— Four coaching openings have been filled in the girls’ basketball 10th Region with one other opening available. Pendleton County was the first of four schools in the past two weeks to name their head coach, choosing Patrick Kelsch. Mason County followed by naming Jordan Gilbert, Harrison County tabbing Bill Watson and Bishop Brossart naming Steve Brown on Wednesday.

Kelsch heads to Falmouth from Robertson County after taking last season off with some health concerns. Gilbert jumps from being the Royals associate head coach to the Lady Royals head coach. Watson took the last season off to spend some time with family health issues after coaching at Bourbon County while Brown will be staying in the 37th District, moving from Scott to Brossart. That leaves the Scott girls’ job as the lone coach opening in the 10th. The boys’ side hasn’t had much movement since the end of the season, Bishop Brossart’s Scott Code stepping down, Ben Franzen jumping in after being an assistant at Covington Catholic. Robertson County’s Aaron Massey resigned at the end of the season, the Black Devils yet to name their new leader of the program.

— The Mason County Lady Royals tennis team is 16-4 on the season after a 5-0 victory over Scott on Monday night. The 10th Region tournament begins May 20 at Campbell County. The Royals are 6-10 after defeating Scott on Monday.