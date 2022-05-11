(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
12 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
2:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
5 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
YOUTUBE — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco
7 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Chicago