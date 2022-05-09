Jordan Gilbert knew the moment he played his last game at Asbury in 2016.

Being a head coach was his calling.

He’s now getting his chance.

After six seasons as an assistant coach on the boys’ side, the last four at Mason County and stops at Mercer County and Madison Central on the way, Gilbert was named the next head coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball program as he was officially introduced Monday at the high school library.

“When I played my last game there at Asbury I hugged my dad coming out of the locker room. We both had tears in our eyes. He gave me a big ole’ hug and I looked at him and said, ‘You know what do we do now?’ My whole life had been based on playing basketball. I felt the biggest part of my life and the biggest thing I can contribute back to the game of basketball was to continue to pass on that knowledge and continue to impact players through the game of basketball,” Gilbert said. “And I knew right then, you know, that’s what I wanted to do. Very thankful for the time that I’ve spent under Kurt Young, Allen Feldhaus Jr., and Brian Kirk here.”

He’ll take over a Lady Royals program in search of some stability, Gilbert becoming the third coach in three seasons, Kevin Bundy spending a year in Maysville before retiring, Brad Cox with six seasons at the helm prior to that.

Mason County has the tradition and talent year in, year out, to be in the hunt as one of the top teams in the region.

Lately getting over the hump as the top team in the region has been hard to do, their last 10th Region title coming in 2015.

After winning the region title in 2015, many expected and had hopes for more to come with a young roster and a bright future, but it just never panned out, taking some tight losses in the regional tournament in the following years, once in the championship in overtime, three times in the semifinals by a combined six points.

Since 2019, they’ve got just one regional tournament win, coming this past season against Campbell County.

“If you want to build this program into what it needs to be, it can’t be one and done. It can’t be a two and done. We have a very good group of girls here now but we’ve also got a really good group of young girls as well to build this and we’ve got to find a way to compete with GRC year in and year out in the region. And to do that I think this program needs stability,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert played his high school basketball at The Fieldhouse, graduating from Mason County with an impressive four district titles, three region titles and a freshman on the 2008 state championship team. He scored 833 points during his varsity career.

He’s been surrounded by the game at a young age, all of it on the boys’ side as he’ll now transition over to the girls.

“I don’t know what it’s like coaching girls basketball. I don’t know what that’s going to be like, but talking with some of those guys I really trusted, they’ve told me it’s basketball. If you can teach basketball, you can teach basketball no matter if it’s the boys’ side or the girls’ side. The biggest thing is the relationships I’ve already created with the boys, if I can bring that same stance to the girls side and worry about those relationships first instead of the product on the floor, I think the product on the floor will continue to get better and better from those relationships. That’s the very first thing I got to do,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert resides in Maysville and is the physical education teacher at Mason County Middle School.

The Lady Royals are coming off an 18-10 season, an eighth straight 39th district title and a 10th Region semifinal appearance.

They’ll need to replace the 3-point shooting of Hannah Adkins and rebounding from Nariyah Harrison, Adkins leading the team in scoring last season thanks to 61 3-pointers made, Harrison pulling down a team high 7.3 rebounds per game. Allison Gibbs was also a starter in a guard role, Taliyah Clayborn coming off the bench as well, four seniors that will graduate.

Macey Littleton and Avery Sims return from the starting lineup along with Sarah Payne, Sedaya Thomas and Laci Burns playing big minutes off the bench. From there is a promising set of younger players that will definitely get their chance for the upcoming years.

They’ll be expected to repeat in the 39th District once again for the ninth straight season, but Bracken County is knocking at the door and Augusta and St. Patrick figure to have competitive teams as well.

But that’s not the end goal, Gilbert wants to help put more years up on regional title banners.

“Like I said earlier, we’ve got to compete with GRC and we’ve got to compete with others around the top of the state. I’m not here to continue to win district. That’s not my goal. It’s great. It’s great to win the 39th District every year. I’m not gonna lie it’s awesome to bring home that trophy, but at the end of the day, this is a program that needs to compete with GRC,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said he plans to fill out his coaching staff soon and get a summer program installed as soon as possible.