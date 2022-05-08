BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Allison Day to the Falcon family. Day joins the Falcons after spending four seasons at Loyola University Chicago, and will be eligible to play in the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are thrilled about the addition of Allison to our program,” said Fralick. “She is a great fit in our program both on and off the court and brings a lot of high level experience to our team.

“Allison is very motivated to continue to elevate our program, and we are so excited to get to work!”

Day, a native of Russellville, Ohio (Eastern H.S.), spent four years at Loyola, scoring a total of 1,139 points for the Ramblers. She scored in double figures in each of her final three years in Chicago, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in each of the last two seasons.

Day averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22, and earned All-MVC honorable mention. She posted 16 double-digit scoring games, and scored her 1,000th career point in a win at Bradley on Jan. 13. The lone Rambler named to the all-conference team in ‘21-22, she also became the first player in program history to be named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team. Day helped LUC to an 18-12 overall record and a 10-8 MVC mark under coach Kate Achter, a former BGSU women’s basketball standout.

She was named to the All-MVC First Team as a junior in 2020-21 after leading the team in both scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg). She shot 55.5 percent from the field on the year and also led the Ramblers in steals. Day scored in double figures a team-high 17 times.

As a sophomore, Day played in 29 games, making 20 starts. She finished second on the team in scoring with 10.7 ppg, adding 4.4 rpg. Day shot a team-leading 53.1% from the floor and scored in double digits 16 times, including a pair of double-doubles.

Day was named to the MVC’s All-Freshman team in 2018-19, after making 20 starts and averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 boards per game. She had 10 double-figure scoring games and ranked second on the team in blocked shots.

In her freshman season, Day had 10 points and went 5-for-10 from the floor in an 88-74 loss to Bowling Green at the Stroh Center. (Nov. 20, 2018). The next year, Day led the Ramblers with a then career-high 20 points vs. the Falcons, making 8-of-13 shots from the field and adding seven rebounds in an 84-76 Loyola win in Chicago (Dec. 16, 2019).

Day played in all 117 of the team’s games during her four years at Loyola, making 97 starts. She started all 57 contests over the last two years.

An All-Ohio Second-Team selection for head coach Kevin Pickerill at Eastern H.S., she led the Warriors to a regional title and a trip to the state semifinals as a junior in 2017. That team went 26-2 overall and went undefeated in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) play. Day was the league’s player of the year that season, and she averaged a double-double (12.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg) during her high-school career.

The 2021-22 Falcons, despite losing nearly 75 player-games to injury, won 17 games and advanced to national postseason play for the second-straight season. BGSU went 17-16 overall and 10-10 in Mid-American Conference play, and the Falcons were selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI). BG went 2-1 in that tourney, finishing the ‘21-22 season with a victory.