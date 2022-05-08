Make it 5-for-5.

The Mason County Lady Royals track and field team extended their streak of first place finishes in meets competed in this season as they lapped the field at the Area 7 Championships at Ashland on Saturday.

The Lady Royals accumulated 182 points, doubling up Russell in second with 90 points. The Lady Royals scored in 17 of the 18 events and got 11 first place finishes on the day in a meet that featured all but one of the schools that will participate in the Class AA, Region 6 meet later this month at Russell on May 21 at 4 p.m.

“Sometimes you can learn a lot about yourself when you are faced with adversity. Today’s weather was definitely adversity personified. Situations like today require more mental toughness than physical skill. We faced that obstacle today and we were successful,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said in an email.

Lexi Young continued her trajectory of a special season, winning the high point award for three first place finishes in the 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump, and was one of the legs on the Lady Royals 4×100 relay team’s first place finish.

They’ll have one more meet before the regional meet, Friday at Bracken County for the Buffalo Trace Conference.

Here’s a rundown of all the top three finishers for the Lady Royals:

— Karis Applegate, 100-meter dash — First place (13.33)

— Layla Henderson, 1,600 meters — First place (5:31.92)

— Paige Decker, 800 meters — First place (2:32.74)

— Lexi Young, 200-meter dash — First place (27.34)

— Layla Henderson, 3,200 meters — First place (11:46.48)

— Lexi Young, high jump — First place (4-10)

— Lexi Young, long jump — First place (16-08)

— Karis Applegate, 200-meter dash — Second place (27.75)

— Elizabeth Lavinder, 3,200 meters — Second place (12:03.33)

— Sarah Payne, pole vault — Second place (7-06)

— Avery Sims, 400 meters — Third place (1:04.06)

— Haven Hamilton, 300-meter hurdles — Third place (55.56)

— Victoria Lavinder, discus — Third place (72-01)

— Ava Thompson, pole vault — Third place (7-00)

— 4×800 relay (Alyssa Bisotti, Paige Decker, Layla Henderson, Elizabeth Lavinder) — First place (10:20.20)

— 4×200 relay (Morgan Carpenter, Alexis Decker, Hadley Maher, Avery Sims) — First place (1:56.06)

— 4×100 relay (Karis Applegate, Lexi Young, Sarah Payne, Neveah Wright) — First place (52.09)

— 4×400 relay (Morgan Carpenter, Paige Decker, Sarah Payne, Avery Sims) — First place (4:27.37)

Bracken County finished ninth in the girls meet with 25 points, getting a second place finish from Brianna Bauer in the shot put (25-11.5).

Lewis County finished 16th with one point.

The Royals finished fourth in the meet with 92 points in a tight one among the top boys’ teams.

Boyd County (103 points), Russell (100.5), Montgomery County (97.5) and Greenup County (80) rounded out the top five.

Mason County got first place finishes from A.J. Barrett in the pole vault and the 4×100 relay team in the meet. They got points in 16 of the 18 events on Saturday.

“The boys team also deserves props. They were missing some key elements today either for the entire meet or portions of it and still were only 10 points off first place,” Kachler said.

Here’s a rundown of all the top three finishers for the Royals on Saturday:

— A.J. Barrett, pole vault — First place (12-00)

— Anthony Bozeman, 110-meter hurdles — Second place (16.82)

— Alix Flinders, 200-meter dash — Second place (24.11)

— Austin Moreland, 300-meter hurdles — Third place (47.03)

— 4×100 relay (Anthony Bozeman, Carter Sanders, Keshaun Thomas, C.J. Arthur) — First place (46.61)

— 4×400 relay (Alix Flinders, Austin Moreland, Carson Hicks, Brady Sanders) — Second place (3:45.44)

— 4×200 relay (Brady Sanders, Austin Moreland, C.J. Arthur, Alix Flinders) — Third place (1:38.89)

Lewis County’s boys finished 11th in the meet with 17 points, getting a third place finish from Austin Howard in the 100-meter dash (12.04) and a third place finish from Ethan Johnson in the 3,200 (11:00.70).

Bracken County finished 15th with three points.

TEAM SCORES

BOYS

1) Boyd County — 103

2) Russell — 100.50

3) Montgomery County — 98.50

4) Mason County — 93

5) Greenup County — 80

6) East Carter — 52

7) Nicholas County — 43

7) Raceland — 43

9) West Carter — 25

10) Rowan County — 19

11) Lewis County — 17

12) Menifee County — 12

13) Ashland Blazer — 8

14) Bath County — 4

15) Bracken County — 3

GIRLS

1) Mason County — 182

2) Russell — 90

3) Ashland Blazer — 70

4) Boyd County — 68

5) Montgomery County — 62.50

6) Greenup County — 54

7) Rowan County — 40

8) Menifee County — 30.50

9) Bracken County — 25

10) Raceland — 22

11) Nicholas County — 19

12) Bath County — 11

13) East Carter — 10

14) Morgan County — 6

15) Rose Hill Christian School — 5

16) Lewis County — 1