US Route 52 nears 100 years RIPLEY, Ohio — When you drive through Brown County, you rarely think about the highway you are on.

Eastern Brown’s Day headed to Bowling Green BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Allison Day to the Falcon family. Day joins the Falcons after spending four seasons at Loyola University Chicago, and will be eligible to play in the 2022-23 academic year.

Slugger Museum hits a home run Outside 800 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, stands a 120-foot exact scale replica of baseball great Babe Ruth’s bat from the early 1900s. Nine feet in diameter and constructed from 68,000 pounds of steel.

Honoring Mike Denham Former State Rep. Mike Denham, a longtime supporter and graduate of Maysville Community and Technical College, sits with his grandson, Mac, on Friday during a program to honor Denham for for his years of service and support of MCTC.

Mason County becomes largest chestnut planting site in U. S. MAYSVILLE—By the time the iconic Nat King Cole song, “The Christmas Song,” more often called “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” was released in 1946, most of the American chestnut trees in the United States were dying of a blight that would eventually wipe out billions of them.

Wisely Investing Your Time Binge-Watching Television Monday I finished watching the Sherlock Holmes-themed television series “Elementary” for the second time. All seven seasons. All 154 episodes. So now where do I turn for entertainment? A little channel surfing might provide the answer.