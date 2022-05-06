Mason County has named Jordan Gilbert as the next head coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball team.

Gilbert has been an assistant on the Mason County boys’ staff the last four seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Mercer County and Madison Central under Allen Feldhaus Jr. for a season apiece.

He is a 2011 graduate of Mason County and resides in Maysville as the physical education teacher at Mason County Middle School. He was a freshman on the Royals 2008 state championship team and helped the Royals win three 10th Region titles, scoring 833 points during his varsity career.

Gilbert graduated from Asbury, playing college basketball and golf for the Eagles and majoring in physical education before graduating in 2016.

He’ll now takeover a Lady Royals program that will have their third coach in as many seasons, Kevin Bundy coaching this past season before retiring and Brad Cox the prior five seasons at the helm before resigning and taking the girls job at Fleming County. The Lady Royals last won a 10th Region title in 2015, making a Final Four appearance that season.

They’re coming off an 18-10 season, an eighth straight 39th district title and a 10th Region semifinal appearance. They graduate four seniors, but have a wealth of talent coming back including a promising set of young players from seventh through ninth grade.

“I am pleased and extremely excited to begin my head coaching career as the next head coach of the Mason County Lady Royals basketball program,” Gilbert released a statement on Twitter Friday. “I can’t wait to get in the gym with an incredible group of student athletes who need someone fighting for them from all corners.”

Gilbert will be officially introduced on Monday at the high school library at 7 p.m.

More will come from that.