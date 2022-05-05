Karis Applegate had sprinting in her since she was young.

The results started to show at the high school level her freshman year at Bracken County, placing top 10 at the Class A state track and field meet in both the 100 and 200 meters. Her sophomore year looked to be even more promising with a second place finish in indoor in the 55-meter dash at the Class A state meet, but COVID slowed things from there, canceling the outdoor season.

Then a transfer over to Mason County her junior year last year really saw Applegate take off, medaling in three events at the Class AA state outdoor meet in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay, despite battling shin splints throughout the latter part of the season.

“That was a rollercoaster. A lot of emotions, it was difficult being new my junior year and not knowing a ton of people. But everybody was accepting and supported me and it feels like home now. I’m going to miss it,” Applegate said.

As she heads into her final weeks as a track and field athlete at the high school level, Applegate reached another accomplishment on Wednesday as she signed her letter of intent with Morehead State to continue her academic and athletic career.

“When I was really little, like with field day I noticed that I was pretty quick. And I really enjoyed running and just liked the environment and just participating in running events. I started really young like when I was in fifth grade and I just continued on and my dad really helped train me and coach me and he was able to just give me that knowledge to become better,” Applegate said.

Sprinting events have been in Applegate’s blood, her father Jerry still running in competitive events at his age level. The two trained together growing up and those workouts on the hot summer days have paid off.

“Actually I started because of her when she started running,” Jerry Applegate said. “I wanted to help her and started to help train her and showing her what to do and she’d become better and better and better. There’s only two percent of kids that go to Division I all over the United States. So it’s an honor and a privilege for her to even be able to do that, but she’s put the hard work in to do that, nobody just handed that to her. The work in the summers for the last four years. We practice all year, all summer.”

Applegate will continue to run in the sprint events at Morehead, but still has some business to tend to the final few weeks of the track and field season. She’s still battling the lingering shin splints, but if last season was any indicator, she’ll have the mental toughness to fight through and still be able to perform on the big stage.

“Last year I really started to notice my shin splints and it actually took me out of practice for a month. That was a setback because I had to go right into the state meet without much practice at all. And it was really just a mental game. Just showing up knowing I hadn’t had any practice before that state meet,” Applegate said. “I’ve been able to run recently so it’s looking good for now.”

She holds records at both Bracken County and Mason County in the sprinting events, eclipsing the marks at Mason County last season in the 100-meter dash (12.75) and 200 meters (26.57), the 200-meter record that was over 20 years old set by Lakeisha Black. Applegate hopes those aren’t done yet.

“Just hope to get some more PRs and just improve. We really want to win the region as a team and compete strong at state,” Applegate said. “Get a lot of PRs and just improve. I hope to make a full recovery at least before state rolls around because I’ve been dealing with shin splints. And those are no joke. So just trying to bounce back from that.”

Applegate is interested in psychology and wants to do something in the future with it.