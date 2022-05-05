(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, Semifinal

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

8 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston

BALLY — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds