Throwback Thursday Arthur Pickens won the Kentucky Derby in 1908 aboard Stone Street. The Derby winning jockey died at the age of 55 here in Maysville and is laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery. I must add this tidbit; his victory was the slowest in Derby History with the time of 2:15:20. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Royals clinch No. 1 seed in district, region tourney berth They may have taken their lumps early on in the season, but lately it’s been Mason County laying the lumps on the baseball diamond.

Storm warning These storm clouds called shelf clouds, rolled through the area Tuesday in advance of a thunderstorm.

Babz Bites: Mint Gardening can be trial and error, sometimes the fruits and vegetables you plant; don’t turn out the way you want them to. Whenever I am wondering if any of last year’s garden will return, mint always comes to the rescue. My grandmother used to say mint grew like a weed. It wasn’t until my adult years I realized how right she was.

Players cling to baseball’s unwritten rules While Major League Baseball fiddles with its rules — such as adding designated hitters in the National League, and limiting the ways defenses can shift — players seem more preoccupied than ever with the game’s unwritten rules.

Give Depp credit for defending his reputation I was feeling a bit under the weather this past week, so I ended up spending time at home in front of the television.

Maysville regional DL office open by summer A new era of driver licensing has been ushered in across most of Kentucky as driver licensing services shift from the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county to Driver Licensing Regional Offices by June 30.

Wayback Wednesday Jolly’s Gulf Station and Restaurant in Aberdeen from 1958.