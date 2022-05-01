Four meets, four first place finishes.

The Mason County girls track and field team isn’t missing a beat. They won again on Saturday at the Bourbon County relays track and field meet in Paris.

It looked like their first place finish run was coming to an end, but the Lady Royals rallied in the final couple of events to take a highly competitive meet that had 18 girls’ teams score in the meet.

Mason County scored 101 points, edging out host Bourbon County with 95 points. Woodford County and Bryan Station finished a distant third and fourth with 73 and 71 points, respectively.

The Lady Royals had two set school records, Layla Henderson in the 1,600 with a time of 5:24.81 and also won the 3,200 with a time of 11:48.08 and Lexi Young with an 18-foot, 9-inch jump in the long jump, the best distance in the state thus far at this point of the season. The previous school record was Deserae Chambers with a jump of 17-feet, 5-inches.

Young also won the high jump with a height of 5-foot-2 and helped the Lady Royals score 29 points on the day with a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.89) and fifth in the 200 meters (27.11).

The relay teams for the Lady Royals also proved to be a difference maker on the day, scoring 25 points in the four relay events.

The Lady Royals scored points in 15 of the 18 events.

Others with top three finishes on the day for the Lady Royals:

— Paige Decker, 800 meters — third place (2:28.33)

— Elizabeth Lavinder, 3,200 meters — third place (12:17.17)

— Ava Thompson, pole vault — third place (9-06)

— 4×800 relay (Alyssa Bisotti, Paige Decker, Layla Henderson, Elizabeth Lavinder) — second place (10:24.69)

— 4×100 relay (Karis Applegate, Kenzie Gulley, Neveah Wright, Madison Howard — second place (51.69)

— 4×400 relay (Morgan Carpenter, Paige Decker, Sarah Payne, Avery Sims) — third place (4:19.52)

Fleming County got another solid day from the Pease sisters. Erin winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.64), third in the 300-meter hurdles (49.70), fourth in the triple jump (32-0) and eighth in the long jump (15-02), Kalynn placing third in the 100-meter dash (12.80), 400 meters (1:02.90), 200 meter-dash (26.28) and seventh in the long jump (15-9.5). The two combined to score all 42 of the Lady Panthers points as they finished sixth as a team in the meet.

The Royals continued to show their improvement this season with a third place finish out of 21 scored teams in the boys’ meet. They scored 76 points, behind first place Woodford County with 104 points and Lexington Catholic with 95.

Anthony Bozeman was the big contributor on the day for the Royals, winning the 110-meter hurdles (16.39) and the high jump (6-0). A.J. Barrett won the pole vault with a height of 13-feet.

The Royals got points in 13 out of the 18 events.

Others with top three finishes on the day for the Royals:

— 4×100 relay (C.J. Arthur, Anthony Bozeman, Carter Sanders, Keshaun Thomas) — second place (45.35)

— 4×400 relay (Brady Sanders, Austin Moreland, Alix Flinders, Hunter Kinney) — second place (3:38.37)

Augusta got three points each on both the girls’ and boys’ side.

TEAM SCORES

BOYS

1. Woodford County — 104

2. Lexington Catholic — 95

3. Mason County — 76

4. Bourbon County — 70

5. Scott County — 51

6. Great Crossing — 48

7. Harrison County — 37

8. George Rogers Clark — 34

8. West Jessamine — 34

10. East Jessamine — 31

11. Bryan Station — 24

12. Shelby County — 20

13. Henry Clay — 19

14. Danville — 16

15. Unattached — 10

15. Pendleton County — 10

17. Anderson County — 9

17. Lexington Christian — 9

19. Augusta — 3

20. Sayre — 1

20. Paris — 1

GIRLS

1. Mason County — 101

2. Bourbon County — 95

3. Woodford County — 73

4. Bryan Station — 71

5. Lexington Catholic — 54

6. Fleming County — 42

7. Shelby County — 41

8. Henry Clay — 40

9. Scott County — 35

10. East Jessamine — 28

11. Anderson County — 25

12. Lexington Christian — 23

13. Great Crossing — 19

14. Scott — 16

14. Paris — 16

16. George Rogers Clark — 6

17. Bourbon County B — 4

18. Augusta — 3

18. Harrison County — 3