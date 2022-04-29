AUGUSTA — Not much extra motivation is needed when Bracken County and Augusta meet in any sport.

Bracken County got some anyway.

Initially dedicating their season to junior outfielder Clayton Thompson, expected to miss the season after contracting Guillian-Barre syndrome in the offseason. Thompson was expected to be out 10-12 months, but after clearance from doctors, Thompson made his debut on Friday.

“I certainly had no idea I would be back playing baseball this season. When I first went to the hospital, they all told me I was out. I was going to play next year. But just being back on the team and going to all the games before and then playing now it just feels amazing,” Thompson said. “This would be the game I would pick to come back to. Great environment, competitive team, they played good, we played good, just a great game.”

The lift Thompson provided in being in the lineup helped the Polar Bears just enough in a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. Joshua Hamilton and Ross Lucas combined for a no-hitter, Bracken able to overcome three third inning errors that put them in a 2-1 hole.

“Having Clayton back, just a big, big morale boost. I mean, you could see it on the kids faces. He played the other night in the JV game, and we gave him a go today. He stepped up and did a good job. You can still see that he’s he’s a step or two behind, but you know that he just needs us more than then we know. So proud of him for being out there,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said.

After the error barrage the Polar Bears settled in, but so did Keeton Bach on the bump for the Panthers.

He was cruising through five with a 2-1 edge, allowing just two hits, walking two and striking out six.

But the top of the sixth came, Thomas Rudd opening with a single and stolen base. After Thompson was hit by a pitch, Evan Tarter came to the plate and came through with an RBI single to knot the game at two. Bach settled down, getting the next three batters that included a strikeout to end the frame.

“Keeton pitched a heck of a baseball game. That’s a freshman,” Panthers coach Robin Kelsch said. “Went out there and pitched a heck of a game and the defense was solid.”

Augusta had a chance in the bottom half of the frame when Nick Mains led off with a walk, but a passed ball that would put him at second was ruled a dead ball with it being touched in the warmup batter box. The dead ball cost them, Mains attempting to steal, but Kylan Hinson’s pop fly was caught in center on the same pitch, Rudd pulling off a 8-3 double play on the throw back to first.

Hamilton looked in complete control the first two innings of the game on the mound. But his run scored in the third inning proved to be costly, Hamilton aggravating a hamstring and wasn’t able to continue to pitch.

But Hamilton decided to stay in the game, taking up first base and his valuable bat remaining in the lineup.

“We don’t have players so I had to play,” Hamilton said of the already shorthanded Polar Bears team.

It came through in the clutch in the seventh, Hamilton with a game-winning double to score Ross Lucas, who reached on an infield single earlier in the inning.

“During the winter I had really bad problems with it. Coach told me to hold up at first base and I was just like no I’m going. Just hobbled to second,” Hamilton said.

Lucas closed the game out from there in the seventh, striking out his seventh, eighth and ninth batters of the game to end it, helping offset his two errors in the third that ended up allowing the two Panthers runs to score by Gr.

“Against a team like this, emotions are high, have to be even keeled and do what you got to do to win. The guys behind me really helped a lot tonight,” Lucas said. “The reassurance of everyone behind me helped me tonight. Without those guys we couldn’t have won the game.”

The win gets Bracken to 10-9 on the season and 1-1 in the 39th District. They’ll have a big game at Mason County on Wednesday and will need to win that one to have any hopes of the No. 1 seed in the district and an automatic bye into the region tournament.

Augusta dropped to 5-7 and 0-2 in the 39th. Losing by an average of 11 runs in three contests with the Polar Bears last season, the Panthers proved they’re not to be taken lightly anymore.

“That’s good baseball, 3-2. When you make plays, and everybody makes play that makes for a good game. They’re a good baseball team, like I’ve said from the beginning, that’s where we want to be with Bracken and Mason. They’re the class of our district and I think we’re a lot closer than some people want to give us credit for,” Kelsch said.

Just needed to find that one timely hit, something that has alluded them in their current four-game losing streak.

“We’ve tried the pitching machine, we’ve hit off it, we’ve tried live pitching. I don’t know, just confidence. Our top two or three usually hit and bat pretty good. We just got to believe in ourselves. Have confidence going up there thinking we’re going to hit and not just looking for the perfect pitch,” Kelsch said.

The two will meet again on May 14 in Brooksville.

POLAR BEARS 3, PANTHERS 2

BRACKEN COUNTY — 001-001-1 — 3-6-3

AUGUSTA — 002-000-0 — 2-0-1

2B — (BC) Hamilton

RBI — (BC) Rudd, Hamilton, Tarter

R — (BC) Lucas, Hamilton, Rudd (A) Miller, Klinglehoffer

WP — Lucas. LP — Bach.

Records: Bracken County (10-9, 1-1), Augusta (5-7, 0-2)