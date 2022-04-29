When You Attack Steve Martin, You Attack Us All I’m sorry, but Millennials sometimes leave me scratching my head. They not only pretend that decades-old technologies are their own personal discoveries, but also try to rewrite history to match their own exacting Internet-infused standards.

Disturbing trend noted Dear editor,

Maysville Lions Club Holds April Meeting On April 21, Maysville Lions Club members met with President Angela Jett, asking Pat Steimle to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro led the devotional before the meal, prepared by Bill Boggs.\

The Job I Want “Dress for the job you want!” was advice I heard from an early age.

Caring for Knock-Out Roses The perfect time to cut back shrub roses, including the popular “Knock-Out” series, is when they are just starting to sprout new growth. The new shoots in spring will tell you where the plant is strongest. It’s important to be patient; if you cut roses too soon, or in the fall, they will die back from your cuts and need corrective pruning later. If you prune too early, late frosts could shock tender new shoots.

MSU holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Little Bell Tower’s new bells Morehead State University is now hearing new and improved sounds from a familiar campus landmark.

Weddington named to KHSAA Student Advisory Group Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington has been named to a select group to represent student-athletes across the state of Kentucky.