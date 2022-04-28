Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington has been named to a select group to represent student-athletes across the state of Kentucky.

Weddington was named to the 2022-23 KHSAA Student Advisory Group on Wednesday.

She serves as a three-sport athlete for Lewis County, playing volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring and excels in the classroom with a 4.32 GPA.

Weddington is a standout in all three sports. For the volleyball team, she led the team in kills (361) and blocks (45). For the basketball team, she was second on the team in scoring (15.4 ppg), tied for the team lead in rebounds per game (9.7) and led in free throw shooting (80.2%). She’s a key member of the Lady Lions softball team, currently 21-3 and ranked in the top 20 of the state. She’s batting .380 with 18 RBI, has scored 30 runs and stolen 13 bases.

From the KHSAA:

Eleven student-athletes from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky have been named members of the 2022-23 KHSAA Student Advisory Group. The leaders will represent the KHSAA at the NFHS National Student Leadership Summit on July 18-20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The group will also assist in the planning and execution of the KHSAA Hype Student Leadership Conferences scheduled for Sept. 15 in Bowling Green and Sept. 16 in Lexington. Members of the Student Advisory are as follows:

Cameron Campbell (Edmonson County)

Aubrey Crish (Mercy)

Stella Fox (Elizabethtown)

Jack Johnson (Marshall County)

Laine Morman (Scott)

Matthew Morris (Jenkins)

Juliana Stith (Central Hardin)

David Webb (North Hardin)

Sarah Weddington (Lewis County)

Christian Woods (Newport Central Catholic)

Davin Yates (Logan County)

The group attending the NSLS will split into groups and work through topical discussions on relevant and contemporary issues. The free program is designed to help students hone their leadership abilities and teach them how to effectively influence and lead their peers in a positive manner. For more information, visit NFHS.org.