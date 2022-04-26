The Mason County softball team might want April to go on forever.

Sporting a 9-2 record in the month currently with two games to go, the Lady Royals have turned a rough 1-8 start into 10-10 and can cross the .500 mark with a win over Elliott County on Wednesday night.

Even sniffing .500 on the softball diamond for Mason County isn’t often seen. If they continue on their trajectory and do indeed finish above .500, they’d be the first Lady Royals team to do so since 2005.

They’re also on pace for their most amount of wins in a season since at least 2012 when they won 14. In 2004 they won 15, their most amount of wins since the KHSAA started tracking season-by-season totals in 2002. With 14 more regular season games scheduled and postseason still to go, they can definitely shatter that total, assuming Mother Nature is friendly of course.

“It’s funny you bring that up. I was talking with my brother-in-law the other day about that. He was doing some research and mentioned our last winning season was 2005 when Joe McKay was coaching. Also mentioned the 15 wins. It’s definitely a goal for us to knock out both to have a winning season and the most wins,” Lady Royals coach Brian “Rabbit” Littleton said.

What’s been the recipe for the turarnound?

“Everything has been better. The schedule has been more favorable, but we’re pitching better, some games not even committing an error and hitting the ball a lot harder. We’ve really put the ball on the bat and have noticed it the last six to eight games,” Littleton said.

During their opening 10-game stretch, the Lady Royals were hitting .229 as a team, ERA of 14.27. Since then they’re hitting .360 as a team, ERA sitting at 4.48.

It’s a young team with just four seniors on the roster and the team starting predominantly underclassmen, seven of the 12 players that have appeared in at least 11 games as sophomores or younger. Their top three hit collectors, Kenzie Gulley, Reese Hardeman and Stevie Foley all underclassmen.

The future looks promising and growing fast.

The 1-8 start was tough on the eyes, run ruled in seven of the eight losses, struggling to be competitive. But since then they’ve been run ruled just once to state top 20 Lewis County, the other a extra inning loss to East Carter who sports a 17-4 record.

Proof that the growth is fast…a 7-2 victory over Rowan County on April 22, a team they lost to 13-1 almost exactly a month before on March 22.

Kickstarting them in games is the freshman Gulley.

Gulley has spearheaded the turnaround at the plate, she leads the team in at-bats (59), hits (35), runs (30), triples (3), stolen bases (34) and batting average (.593). If the freshman speedster gets on base, who doubles as one of the top track athletes for the Lady Royals track and field team, is most likely crossing home plate.

Gulley has reached base 42 times via a hit or walk, 30 of those times she has scored.

“Especially in the first inning, love for her to get on and we’re going to score. Creates so much havoc with her speed and how she handles the bat. Her defense is just as good at shortstop. Gets to everything and has as good of an arm I’ve seen,” Littleton said.

It doesn’t just start and end there, contributions are coming from up and down the lineup.

The sophomore Foley is hitting .314 at the plate and leads the team with four doubles. Gulley and Foley have some of the highest contact rates on the team, striking out just 15 times in 110 at-bats with 13 walks combined.

Reese Hardeman, Marcella Gifford, Shelby Thompson, Delana Rigg, Allison Gibbs, Kennadi Kirk, Tabitha Sapp and Destiny Dow have all made their contributions at the plate in some fashion.

Gifford leads the team in RBI, Gulley, Foley, Kirk and Rigg all have double-digit RBI. Gifford leads the team in walks, Thompson second. Foley, Kirk and Gibbs have all scored double-digit runs.

“The majority of the names mentioned are young and haven’t played much varsity until this year. You’ve really seen their work ethic and attitude pay off. They’ve put in the work in practice. We had 17 optional workouts throughout the winter, maybe 30 practices this season and maybe 8-10 of them outside. Kids are pushing themselves to get better everyday in practice. I really say it’s their work ethic and attitude,” Littleton said.

The improvements in the field are marked as well. The pitching is much better thanks to a healthy Marcella Gifford and Delana Rigg learning on the fly as a seventh grader. During their current 10-game stretch, unearned runs have been limited to 14. Their first nine games that number was at 41.

Littleton credits the team’s versatility in the field.

“So many interchangeable pieces on this team and that makes things easy. When Marcella isn’t pitching she can play first or third. Delana can be in center when not in the circle. Those two are throwing strikes and putting it on our defense and lately they’ve been doing a better job with knowing situations. Knowing they should be in a spot, whether it be backing someone up and not just catching it and making a good throw. Knowing the situation is what I’ve really been impressed with,” Littleton said.

The Lady Royals have made steps in the right direction and will have many more chances the rest of the way to avenge some early ugly regular season losses and continue to show their gradual improvement.

Friday against Montgomery County will be a good test and games on May 4 against Scott and May 6 against Bath County will continue to give them good gauges on that improvement, Scott beating them in the first game of the season on March 15, 18-3 and Bath County a 13-0 defeat on March 18.

“Those games we’ll look to see where we’re at and how far we’ve come. Just impressed with how far we’ve improved. Another month and we keep improving. Just hope we don’t get a big head with these wins lately because we still have a lot of work to do,” Littleton said.

The most important of those dates will come later in May when they face Bracken County on the 23rd for the first round of the 39th district tournament. The Lady Bears defeated them 4-1 on March 25.