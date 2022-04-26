For the second straight season, the top two softball teams in the 39th District will face one another in the first round of the district tournament with their seasons on the line.

Mason County drew Bracken County while St. Patrick and Augusta will face one another in the tournament that starts on May 23 at Wald Park.

Bracken County currently sports the best record in the district at 10-5, they’ve defeated Mason County 4-1 on March 25 and recently defeated Augusta by a combined score of 31-0 in a doubleheader on April 22. They’ve yet to face St. Patrick, but are scheduled to face them on May 20 according to the schedule on KHSAA.

Mason County has won eight of their last 10 after a 1-8 start to the season and have a chance to reach .500 Tuesday evening when they host West Carter. As mentioned an early season loss to Bracken County has already happened, but will get a second shot at the Lady Bears come May 13 leading into their district tournament matchup. The Lady Royals defeated St. Patrick 10-0 on April 4 and will not face Augusta in the regular season.

St. Patrick played their first game in three weeks on Monday in a 13-0 victory over Holmes, improving to 4-4 on the season. It was their second victory over Holmes this season and have already defeated Augusta, 11-1 on March 28. The Lady Saints will face Augusta one more time on May 9 before their district tournament matchup.

Augusta won their first game since 2017, snapping a 45-game losing streak on Saturday in a 15-0 victory over Ludlow. They added a forfeit win over Newport on Monday as they currently sit at 2-6 on the season.

The first round of the district tournament will be played on May 23, Augusta and St. Patrick meeting at 5 p.m., Bracken County and Mason County scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

The championship game will be played May 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Since the current 39th District was formed in 2006, Bracken County has won eight district titles, Mason County with seven, including five in a row.