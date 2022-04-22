(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 23

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

10:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

10 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.

PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10:30 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington

4 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

3 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala. —-

Sunday, April 24

AHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Belleville at Toronto

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala. —-