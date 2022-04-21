MSU’s Spring Gala returns with ‘Back on Broadway’ For the first time in two years, Morehead State University will treat alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends to a glamorous night of entertainment on campus with the return of MSU’s Annual Spring Gala.

Aberdeen’s preaching police chief ABERDEEN, Ohio — Less than two years ago, the Aberdeen United Methodist Church hardly had enough members to fill a single pew.

BFA Thesis Exhibit opens April 27 The Annual MSU Art and Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Thesis Exhibition opens Wednesday, April 27, at the Golding-Yang Art Gallery in Morehead State’s Claypool-Young Art Building. The gallery will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are optional. The exhibit will be on display until Wednesday, May 11. The works of five students will be featured in the exhibit, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics and more. Students involved in the show include:

MSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers present ‘My Spirit Soars’ The Morehead State University Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at First Baptist Church at 123 East Main Street in Morehead. The show is the culmination of a three-day tour of Kentucky towns and cities. Admission is free and open to the public.

During Passover, honoring ‘The Rabbi of Swat’ In 1866, Lipman Pike became the first great professional Jewish baseball player when he signed a $20-a-week contract to hold down the hot corner for the Philadelphia Athletics.

Putin has a chance to conquer France I’m guessing that the French presidential election isn’t high on your current list of interests. If not, I suggest you take a long look at the photos that feature Vladimir Putin communing with one of his favorite goons, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Throwback Thursday John Rice, the former Bracken County star in this pic from his East Tennessee playing days. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Augusta Rotary reading program expands The Augusta Rotary Club said the Dolley Partin Imagination Library program it established is now opne to all Bracken County preschoolers.

THE AMISH COOK: Gloria Returns Dearest friends across the board, thank you for all your love and support these intense days and moments. The children thoroughly enjoy opening mail, we have been greatly blessed and humbled by all your contributions.