I’m rooting for Kenny Payne.

The former University of Kentucky assistant coach has been busy assembling his first staff at the University of Louisville and has been knocking it out of the park with the first additions to his coaching staff. It’s no surprise Payne has already brought in an up-and-coming star recruiter in Nolan Smith, the son of a former great Cardinal in the late Derek Smith, and a household name in Danny Manning, who excelled as a player in college and the NBA, and also has head coaching experience (something Payne does not have).

Before spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Payne served nearly a decade as an assistant under John Calipari with the Wildcats and enjoyed a string of success where he developed the team’s post players while he was in Lexington.

It was a no-brainer for Payne to return to Louisville, where he starred as a player and was part of the school’s national championship team in 1986. The situation is much different for Payne than it was for Rick Pitino when he succeeded Denny Crum at Louisville more than two decades ago.

Many within the Kentucky fan base at the time felt betrayed by Pitino, who resurrected the Wildcats from probation to a NCAA title and a national runner-up finish within an eight-year period. Following a failed stint as president and coach of the Boston Celtics, UK fans were miffed that Pitino took over the rival program.

Pitino on the other hand, probably felt like he was coming “home” without realizing the full scope of the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry despite having coached against the Cardinals eight times while coach of the Wildcats. He probably didn’t expect the backlash he received after choosing the Louisville job over the Michigan post.

We all know how Pitino’s tenure ended and the Cardinals are still trying to recover from the disastrous turn of events that ultimately led to his dismissal.

Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor, enjoyed mild success at Louisville, but it was short-lived and not a long-term answer for the Cardinals. That’s when Louisville eventually turned to Payne to lead the program back to respectability.

Payne has never led a program and never sat in the head coaching seat at the collegiate level. Beyond the natural rivalry between Kentucky and Louisville, Wildcat fans so far seem OK with Payne as the coach, but recruiting battles could change that attitude. Still, my guess is he will get a decent reception when Louisville comes to Rupp Arena in December.

Payne’s demeanor and his ability to connect with the players will give him an edge and help him overcome the inexperience factor when it comes to coaching his own team. He learned under Calipari and that will benefit Payne as he begins rebuilding a shattered program.

I’m pulling for Kenny Payne and wish nothing but the best for him as coach of the Cardinals.