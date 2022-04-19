Maysville is rich in baseball history, but did you know that the MLB umpire behind the plate in longest extra inning game was a native of our fair city. Barry McCormick was born here in Maysville on Third Street on Christmas Day of 1873 as he was the son of John and Catherine McCormick. Barry along with his family moved to Cincinnati after a few years as his dad worked for the railroad.

The Maysville native loved baseball and he was good at too as he played for an amateur team on the East side of Cincy. His glove work drew the attention of Big-League scouts, and he started his pro baseball career in 1894 and he played in the MLB until 1904. Barry would play for the Louisville Colonels, Chicago Colts/Orphans, St. Louis Browns, and Washington Senators. One little tidbit about his major league career occurred on June 29th of 1897 as still to this day he was he last player to have eight at-bats in a nine-inning game.

After his playing days were over, he decided to stay in the game as an umpire and he was part of some special games in MLB history. One of his earlier games umpiring involved the iconic Babe Ruth. The Maysville native officiated in one of the most famous games in major-league history on June 23, 1917. The Red Sox’s starting pitcher, Babe Ruth, was ejected when he punched Umpire Brick Owens, who had called Babe’s first four pitches a ball. Ernie Shore replaced Ruth and retired the ensuing twenty-seven batters for a personal perfect game.

Mr. McCormick was selected by the Commissioner to be one of the four umpires for the 1921 World Series between the Giants and the Yankees. But his most famous game behind the plate occurred on May 1st of 1920 between the Brooklyn Robins who later became the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves. The game lasted 26 innings in a 1 to 1 tie, and it could have lasted longer, but the native son of Maysville called the game because of darkness. In looking up the stats of this milestone game, it amazed me that the entire 26 inning game only lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes. But here is the mind-blowing stat, both starting pitchers, Brooklyn’s Leon Cadore and Boston’s Joe Oeschger, pitched the entire 26 innings of the game and each only gave up one run.

Woodie Fryman, Herb Moford, Bill Graham along with Slim Salle and Dave Tomlin who were all from our area pitched in the major leagues but also add Barry McCormick to the list of native sons of our area who made their mark in major league baseball lore.