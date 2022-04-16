Bracken County District Court April 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Mason County Middle School names Honor Roll students Mason County Middle School announced the following students were named to the Honor Roll:

Moderation, balance and rigid flexibility Most doctors will encourage their patients to not overdrink alcohol. Too much might cause you to fall and impairs an individual’s ability to make good decisions or drive an automobile.

The Easter Story In these uncertain times, there are constants that renew our faith and remind us there is hope for the future. One of those things is the story of Easter, the ageless tale of love and sacrifice and the eternal message it brings to not only Christians but to all.

Mason County Property Transfers Ginger Brooks and Brian Brooks to Paula Farley, 4436 Kentucky Highway 596, $30,000.

Royals battle with reigning 10th Region champ, but come up short While it may not have been the end result they wanted, Mason County was in a battle with the reigning 10th Region champion Campbell County.

UK alum, Maysville native leads communications for Mavericks LEXINGTON — Although his first love was football, one University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information alumnus has turned his second love, basketball, into a nearly 20-year career.