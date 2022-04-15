Class reunions set for RULH grads Fifty years ago, to the day, the Class of 1972 graduated. The coronavirus postponed life as we once knew it; but the 50-year-plus classes of 1970 and 1971 finally get to celebrate as well!

Tollesboro Lions Club holds April meeting The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. at the Tollesboro Lions Club clubhouse.

Harbinger of spring The narcissus, commonly referred to as a daffodil, is a harbinger of spring and the new life the season brings. The flower is also often associated with Easter and the resurrection of Christ.

Bracken claims first All “A” region softball title since 2014 CARLISLE — It may not have been the traditional path to get there, but Bracken County proved they were worthy in the 10th Region All “A” softball championship on Thursday at Nicholas County.

President’s Spring Concert on the Lawn is April 14 Morehead State President Dr. Jay Morgan and First Lady Amber Morgan invite the campus and community to enjoy an evening of live music on the MSU campus Thursday, April 14, for the return of the annual President’s Concert on the Lawn.

Is there a Mary Magdalene in your life? If you could be the proverbial “fly on the wall,” what Biblical event would you most like to witness?

A few years ago, someone started a campaign to make Elsa the first lesbian Disney princess. It didn’t get much traction at the time, just like the idea that Ernie and Bert were shacking up as domestic partners on “Sesame Street.”