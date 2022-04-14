Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday April 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Former Maysville Mayor, Rick Litton in action for the Fleming County Panthers and defending is Jerry Applegate from Tollesboro. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) Former Maysville Mayor, Rick Litton in action for the Fleming County Panthers and defending is Jerry Applegate from Tollesboro. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Maysville broken clouds enter location 7.9 ° C 8.9 ° 7.5 ° 70 % 7.2kmh 75 % Thu 15 ° Fri 18 ° Sat 15 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 16 °