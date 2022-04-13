Dontaie Allen has chosen his new destination.

He’ll head down the Blue Grass Parkway and I-65 South to Bowling Green.

Allen, who played the last two seasons at the University of Kentucky, announced his decision on Wednesday to transfer to Western Kentucky University.

Allen, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore guard that played his high school basketball at Pendleton County, entered the transfer portal on March 24, with three years of eligibility remaining.

In his first playing season at Kentucky, Allen played in 22 games during the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.4 points a game and finished second on the team with 31 3-pointers on 39.7% shooting from long range. Two of his best performances came against Mississippi State when he scored a combined 46 points on 16-of-28 shooting with a combined 13 3-pointers in the two games, leading UK to a double-overtime victory in the first game and nearly guiding the Wildcats to a double-digit come-from-behind win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

After sitting out his freshman season at Kentucky to recover from numerous injuries, the former Mr. Basketball played in 18 games this past season. He scored nine points and added six rebounds in 19 minutes against Central Michigan and scored a season-high 14 points and career-best seven boards in a win over North Florida.

He didn’t see action in UK’s last six games and finished the year making 7-of-37 3-point attempts (18.9%) and averaged 2.3 points a game as speculation started to mount on his future with the lack of playing time.

Prior to arriving at UK, Allen won the 2019 Mr. Basketball award. He scored 3,255 points at Pendleton County and committed to the Wildcats in August of 2018 after a summer in which his offer list blew up that included many high majors.

Allen became the first in-state signee since 2013 when he arrived at Kentucky.

Allen finished his high school career by scoring 3,255 points and grabbing 1,228 rebounds.

He was initially recruited and offered by Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury and will now join forces with him for a potential backcourt that will feature two former Mr. Kentucky Basketball’s with Martha Layne Collins standout Dayvion McKnight.

Out of high school, Allen was ranked in the top 70 in his class by Rivals and was the No. 92 prospect as rated by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. He was a member of the Kentucky All-State first team and ended his high school career by averaging 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds in his senior season.

Allen is the 10th Kentucky Mr. Basketball to play for the Hilltoppers. WKU has had five of the last eight come through the program.