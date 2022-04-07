The Musical Orchestra

Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Buckle up, put the phone down In honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is driving home a life-saving message for all motorists – buckle up and put the phone down.

You do not have to look very hard to find any and every kind of ridiculous quiz on the web. From “Seven Signs You Are a Pagan” to “Five Ways That Someone You Know May Be a Reptilian Shapeshifter,” the Internet offers a test to identify every set and subset of the human imagination.

MSU Rock Ensemble presents Neil Young tribute concert The Morehead State University Rock Ensemble will present “Journey Through the Past: The Music of Neil Young” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Morehead Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

KFAC reopens with ‘Fine Folk’ exhibit After being closed for nearly two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Folk Art Center is reopening to the public with the exhibit “Fine Folk: Works by Rebecca Miller Campell, Ron Gevedon, Sam McKinney, Pam Oldfield Meade, and Kopana Terry,” running through June 1.

Men are dying from a lack of attention Recently, a friend showed me a sobering graphic depicting the gender disparity in suicide rates between men and women. While females tend to attempt suicide more often than men (and experience suicidal thoughts more frequently,) males are more “successful” in completing the act.

‘What’s wriong wit hthe world?’ Sometimes, I catch myself, as I explain to 19 and 20-year-olds what life was like before Al Gore invented the Internet.

Future of Mason County farmland rests on JCP’s shoulders It appears the Mason County Joint Planning Commission is poised to vote on a proposed draft of the Mason County solar farm ordinance at their next meeting in a couple of weeks.