ECHO HALL 5K FUN RUN

The second annual Echo Hall 5K Fun Run is Saturday, May 7 at Echo Hall on Frankfort Street in Augusta. Register by April 25 to guarantee a t-shirt. To register, call or text Jackie McMurrin at 843-503-0439 or email her at [email protected] The Fun Run starts on at 8AM at Echo Hall on Frankfort Street in Augusta, Kentucky. Everyone registering by April 25, 2022 is guaranteed a t-shirt. To register, please call or text Jackie McMurrin at 843-503-0439 or email her at [email protected] You can support Echo Hall by running or walking in this event. Price is $25 for adults and $15 for students. To learn more about historic Echo Hall, please visit www.saveechohall.com. This is a rain or shine event so come prepared for the forecasted weather of that day. It is a family friendly event that serves as one of the fundraisers for restoring Echo Hall, so register your children too!

• Mapped 5K course which includes Riverside Drive

• Refreshments

• T-shirts for paid entries

A FREE tour of Echo Hall too!