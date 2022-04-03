University of Kentucky baseball made history on Saturday and Mason County alum Darren Williams was a big part of it.

The Wildcats won their 2,000th game in program history with a 9-2 victory over Ole Miss, Williams getting the win as the starting pitcher after throwing 6.1 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs a walk and striking out seven.

It was Williams second start of the season and continues to impress in his first and last season with the Wildcats as a grad transfer from Eastern Kentucky University.

The Wildcats are off to an 18-10 start, Williams starting the season in the bullpen, but has recently been inserted into a starting role with a season-ending injury to starter Cole Stupp.

Williams has thrown 29 innings and sports a 0.93 ERA, allowing just three earned runs while striking out 31 batters. He’s 3-0 in nine appearances and while he left Saturday’s game with an apparent elbow injury, stated after the game he was fine.

“Darren Williams is fine. We’ll see ya in Texas,” Williams tweeted after Herald-Leader’s Cameron Drummond had reported Williams left the game early with the apparent injury.

The Wildcats host Louisville on Tuesday before they head to play at Texas A&M in a three-game weekend series starting on Friday. Williams will presumably be one of the Wildcats’ starting pitchers moving forward. Saturday was his second start of the season, also getting the ball against Georgia on March 26.

Williams spent four seasons at EKU before coming over to Lexington. He pitched in 163 innings with the Colonels, his 2021 season his best one there when he was named to the Second team All-Ohio Valley Conference.