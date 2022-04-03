The Mason County track and field teams got off to a good start to the season on Saturday, the Lady Royals finishing first, Royals second at the Rowan County Invitational in Morehead.

The Lady Royals squeaked one out over Bourbon County, scoring 153 points to the Lady Colonels 152.75. The Royals finished behind Montgomery County, the Indians in the top spot with 143 points to the Royals 105.

Relay teams proved to be the difference maker for the Lady Royals, collecting three firsts and a second place for a total of 38 points in the meet. They finished first in the 4×800, 4×200 and 4×100 with the second in the 4×400.

They littered the scoresheet elsewhere, collecting points in 16 of the 18 events on Saturday.

Layla Henderson was the lone individual winner for the Lady Royals, taking home the 3,200 meters in a time of 11:37.64, breaking her own record by 16 seconds.

Others placing in the top three include:

— Karis Applegate, 100-meter dash (13.18) — 2nd place

— Paige Decker, 800 meters (2:31.15) — 2nd place

— Madison Howard, triple jump (29-5.5) — 2nd place

— Layla Henderson, 1,600 meters (5:28.77) — 3rd place

— Avery Sims, 400 meters (1:05.01) — 3rd place

— Sarah Payne, 300-meter hurdles (54.47) — 3rd place

— Madison Howard, long jump (15-2.25) — 3rd place

— Sarah Payne, pole vault (8-06) — tied 3rd place

— Ava Thompson, pole vault (8-06) — tied 3rd place

The Lady Royals 4×800 team ran a 10:40.18, the 4×200 team with a 1:48.10, 4×100 team 52.44 and the 4×400 team 4:23.40.

Mason County’s boys got first place finishes from Anthony Bozeman in the 200-meter dash (23.71), Bozeman in the high jump (5-08) and AJ Barrett in the pole vault (11-06).

Other Royals placing in the top three include:

— Alix Flinders, 400 meters (53.73) — 2nd place

— Austin Moreland, 300-meter hurdles (45.45) — 2nd place

— Alix Flinders, 200-meter dash (24.18) — 2nd place

— C.J. Arthur, 200-meter dash (24.23) — 3rd place

— Boys 4×400 relay team (3:45.63) — 3rd place

— Max Arrasmith, high jump (5-08) — 3rd place

It was a strong day for the Pease sisters for Fleming County. The two combined for 66 points and helping the Lady Panthers earn fourth place in the meet with 75 points. Kalynn Pease won the 100-meter dash (12.74), 200-meter dash (26.90), long jump (16-4.50) and second in the high jump (4-08). Erin Pease won the 100-meter hurdles (16.66), triple jump (31-8.50) and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (51.38).

Lexi Williams added a third place finish in the shot put (28-3.50).

Augusta’s distance runners helped the Panthers finish sixth in the boys’ meet with 59 points.

Matt Jones won the 1,600 meters (4:54.10) and the 3,200 meters (10:49.15), his teammates Bryant Curtis finishing second in the 3,200 (10:54.44) and third in the 1,600 (4:56.50), while Grayson Miller finished third in the 3,200 (11:24.44).

The Panthers 4×800 relay team finished third (9:19.06).

Bracken County had one top three finisher on the day, Payton Gilvin placing third in the discus (103-10). The Polar Bears finished 10th in the boys’ meet with 15 points. Lewis County was 11th with 14 points.

Bracken County’s girls finished ninth with 16 points, Lewis County’s girls 13th with eight points and Augusta’s girls 15th with three points.

There were 15 girls teams in the meet and 12 boys teams to compete.

ROWAN COUNTY INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORING

BOYS

1. Montgomery County — 143

2. Mason County — 105

3. Greenup County — 96

4. Bourbon County — 91

5. Rowan County — 73

6. Augusta — 59

7. Bath County — 37

8. Prestonsburg — 30

9. Nicholas County — 21

10. Bracken County — 15

11. Lewis County — 14

12. Ignite Athletics — 7

GIRLS

1. Mason County — 153

2. Bourbon County — 152.75

3. Rowan County — 82

4. Fleming County — 75

5. Montgomery County — 63.75

6. Greenup County — 39

7. Nicholas County — 24

8. Anderson County — 20

9. Bracken County — 16

10. Morgan County — 14.50

t-11. Bath County — 12

t-11. Ignite Athletics — 12

t-13. Lewis County — 8

t-13. Prestonsburg — 8

15. Augusta — 3