The Mason County-Fleming County baseball game had a little bit of everything Friday night.

A home run that was ruled a double, a double taken off the board by a player ruled to have miss first base, 17 runs, and most notably errors, a lot of them, 10 of them to be exact.

It was the Panthers taking advantage of miscues the most, rallying for an 11-6 victory at Mason County’s field.

Trailing 5-2 headed into the fifth, the Panthers put up a five spot in the inning and added four more in the seventh to pull away from their border county rival, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Royals.

”I just told the kids whatever it takes. Take a pitch off the elbow, take a pitch off the back, do whatever it takes to get a run in. That’s our mindset. I told them when we got down 5-2, we lost a lot of energy. I said pick it back up and put a couple on the board. We’ll get back in the game, put a little pressure on them and it’ll be fine,” Panthers coach Zach McRoberts said. “Bounced back, were resilient and can’t be more happy with them.”

It was the Royals doing the damage early on, taking advantage of four Fleming County errors to build a 5-2 lead. Jamison Gifford’s RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead in the first, the Panthers responding in the top of the second with some small ball, Jayden Argo with a single, stealing second and third and Brady Faris bringing him home on a sac bunt RBI.

Eli Porter, who was ruled out in the bottom of the first after a leadoff double and the Panthers appealing he missed first base in which the field umpire said he did, got two runs across in the second on his fielder’s choice RBI, a Panthers throwing error scoring another to make it 3-1.

Larkin McKee looked to have tied the game up with a two-run homer to left in the top of the third, but the field umpire said the ball bounced over the fence for a ground rule double to make it 3-2, McKee’s double scoring Levi Denton.

McKee was stranded at third to end the inning, but luckily for the Panthers it didn’t mean much in the end.

“That could have changed a lot of the momentum our way, but we can’t control that. I tell them all the time control what you can control. Whatever the umpire called is what he called, and you can’t control what happens so bounce back and make the next play,” McRoberts said.

The Royals added two more in the bottom of the third on two more Panther errors, Hunter Thompson reaching on an error that ended up scoring two.

The Panthers five-run fifth started with Hoss Morgan’s fielders choice RBI, Braden Clark’s RBI double, Jayden Argo reaching via an error adding a run and Tyler Miller’s groundout scoring two more on yet another Royals error to make it 7-5 Panthers.

“Can’t give outs away and that’s what we did. The gloves kind of failed us tonight. Thought pitching-wise we were pretty good. Cray threw the ball well. Playing three previous times this week and a game tomorrow you have to try and stretch your pitching. But Cray threw well, gloves just let him down behind him,” Royals coach Jason Butler said.

McKee would get settled in, working a scoreless fourth and fifth, retiring seven straight.

He ran into trouble in the sixth, Porter and Landon Scilley to reach to open the frame, AJ Farrow coming on in relief.

He’d get a popout, strikeout and after an intentional walk to load the bases, got another pop out to end the threat in the sixth.

“AJ threw great. He’s a young kid for us. Wanted to get him some work on the mound and he did a great job for us tonight,” McRoberts said.

The Panthers opened it up in the seventh after a Argo sac fly RBI and the Panthers adding three more in the inning, one via Farrow taking one for the team with the bases loaded and a hit by pitch, the last two on the Royals fourth error of the game.

The Royals added one in the seventh on Porter’s RBI triple to right center, but their rally was cut off from there when Panthers left fielder Levi Denton made a leaping catch to end the game.

“We had we had our chances, even up until the last inning we had our chances. We left 11 runners on base. You can’t win ballgames when you do that and you know, we got to hope at some point in time that we rebound tomorrow. We got an important game in the 2A sectional at Bourbon County and hopefully we can manufacture some runs in and our kids to step up at the plate because tonight that didn’t happen,” Butler said.

Of the 17 runs scored in the game, only nine of them were earned.

“When our gloves fail us it just seems like we fall to pieces. When you build a 5-2 lead, got to make the plays behind you. That’s just baseball. Can’t give away outs and that’s what we did,” Butler said. “Was a great atmosphere here tonight and that’s what we’re trying to build is the culture here. Sorry they just didn’t see a quality baseball game tonight from us as far as our defense and our bats tonight but we appreciate the support that they give.”

Mason County dropped to 3-7 with the loss, playing at Bourbon County on Saturday in a Kentucky 2A Sectional contest. The winner of that will face Greenup County in a date to be announced for the 2A sectional title and a right to play in Owensboro.

Fleming County looks to make it six wins in a row when they host Grant County on Saturday. They improve to 7-4 on the season.

PANTHERS 11, ROYALS 6

FLEMING COUNTY — 011-050-4 — 11-9-6

MASON COUNTY — 122-000-1 — 6-6-4

2B — (FC) Clark, McKee, Morgan (MC) Butler

3B — (MC) Porter

RBI — (FC) Argo 2, Clark, Faris, Farrow, McKee, Miller, Morgan (MC) Porter 2, Gifford, Thompson 2

R — (FC) McKee, Morgan 2, Argo 2, Miller, Faris, Ruark, James, Denton, Grannis (MC) Scilley, Butler, Jones 2, Thompson, Arrasmith

WP — McKee. LP — Fite. SV — Farrow.

Records: Fleming County 8-4, Mason County 3-7