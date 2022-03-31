A senior core should help guide the Bracken County track and field team for the upcoming season.

Coach Rick Staviski will be leaning on Natalie Hargett, Elsie Combs, Damon Bryant and Payton Gilvin for leadership and help prepare for the future.

Bryant is expected to be near the top of the region in distance events while Gilvin, the 2021 110-meter hurdle region champ will be focusing more on throwing events this year. Hargett is much improved in her horizontal jumps, according to Staviski.

“This year we will be looking to our seniors to lead the team through this season, but to also prepare for the future. Our seniors have taken a good leadership role while staying focused on their training. We remain a young team with mostly freshman and middle school athletes,” Staviski said.

As far as the younger group, Staviski will look at McKinley Dietrich to have a great season in the hurdles while Gineva Riley returns as the Region 5A high jump champion. She may be limited for a bit with a late season basketball injury, but Staviski is also hoping for a strong pole vault season from her.

Others include Brianna Bauer in the throwing events, Haley Mead and Kinleigh Hamilton coming off strong indoor seasons.