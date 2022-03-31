Lewis County’s Andrew Collins gets ready to throw over to first base after fielding a ground ball. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

VANCEBURG — Fleming County used some timely hitting and did just enough early on to hold off Lewis County on a chilly Thursday evening in Vanceburg.

The Panthers put up six runs in the first and got 4.2 innings from their bullpen to prevail 9-7 over the Lions, earning their fourth straight victory.

Fleming used a couple of Lewis County errors, a bunt single, an infield single and a blooper before Nate Ruark and Levi Denton followed up with solid pieces of contact in the Panthers six-run first, Ruark’s single scored one, Denton’s triple scoring another for the sixth run of the inning.

“We started out good. We’ve been a little slow the first couple innings. I’m proud of our start out tonight. We got a little lazy in the second, third and fourth and let them get back in the game. Even the first and we gave a couple of runs so we can’t let the momentum get away from us. Lewis County is a good team and coach Holder has a good program over there. He’s a great friend of mine so I enjoy playing against them over the years. It was my time to beat him,” Panthers coach Zach McRoberts said.

Timely hitting came in key for the Panthers, leaving just three runners on base to go with their 12 hits, No. 9 hitter Levi Denton with three of them, two of those hits triples.

“Levi is a silent assassin,” McRoberts said. “I’ve moved him up and down in the order a couple of times and feel like he’s more comfortable at nine. It basically gives us two leadoff hitters in a row with Larkin at the top. If Levi can hit a triple, makes it a lot easier for us with the top of the order coming up.”

Meanwhile the Lions needed another timely hit or two to complete their comeback attempts. The Lions stranded 10 on the paths, only retired in order in an inning once all night.

“These kids fight and as a coach that’s all you can ask for. Give up six in the first inning that’s hard to dig out of. Just needed a couple more timely hits,” Lions coach Sammy Holder said.

The Lions comeback attempt started right away. They got two back in the bottom of the first, Xavier Prater drawing a bases loaded walk while Luke Cheesbro scored on a wild pitch.

They made it 6-3 in the third when Prater reached on an error to score Colton Tackett.

Braden Clark, who started the game on the mound for the Panthers, knocked a two-run single in the fourth to stretch the Panthers lead to 8-3.

The Lions would respond to get a run across in the fourth on a Tackett RBI single. Things got really interesting in the fifth, Kyran Ferguson’s 3-run shot suddenly making it a one-run game at 8-7 after clearing all the Lions off the bases.

The Panthers added some insurance in the sixth when Hoss Morgan doubled to drive Denton in after his second triple of the evening.

Brady Faris pitched a scoreless sixth, Jayden Argo the fourth Panthers pitcher to enter in the seventh, getting the final out of the game by getting Ferguson to ground out to short with a runner on.

Dylan Doyle got the win for the Panthers, pitching 1.2 in relief. Braden Clark opened up, throwing 2.1 innings. Brady Faris followed Doyle with 2.2 in relief, Argo getting the final out for the save.

“Tried to keep Braden on a pitch count with him being our starting catcher and two more games coming up. He did a good job tonight. Wasn’t really in his form tonight, struggled getting comfortable, but the other three guys stepped up and made big pitches when we needed them,” McRoberts said.

Panthers improve to 7-4 and play at Mason County on Friday.

Isaiah Bentley battled after the six-run first for the Panthers, pitching six innings for Lewis County, allowing 12 hits, six earned runs and striking out six without issuing a walk.

“I like how he battled back. Kept his pitch count down and was able to stay in the baseball game. Super proud of most of our at-bats. Kids fought, again just came up short,” Holder said. “We’re 2-1 this week, head out to Bath County on Saturday and gives us a chance to win the week. We shoot to do that every week, win the week and we’ll turn out alright.”

The Lions dropped to 4-5 and play at Bath County on Saturday.

PANTHERS 9, LIONS 7

FLEMING COUNTY — 600-201-0 — 9-12-6

LEWIS COUNTY — 201-130-0 — 7-6-2

2B — (FC) Morgan (LC) Ferguson

3B — (FC) Denton 2

RBI — (FC) Denton, Argo, Morgan, Ruark, Clark 2, Faris 2 (LC) Ferguson 3, Prater, Tackett

R — (FC) McKee, Morgan, Argo, Miller, Faris, James, Denton 2, Grannis (LC) Bentley, Ferguson 2, Cheesbro, Tackett, Roberts

WP — Doyle. LP — Bentley. SV — Argo.

Records: Fleming County 7-4, Lewis County 4-5