The gradual improvements have shown in cross country and Augusta is hoping that now translates to track and field.

They got a taste of that success last year and should help as they move into this season.

The boys 4×800 team finished region runner-up last season while Braylie Curtis was the first female Augusta runner to compete at state since 1977, making the most of her appearance with a podium finish and an eighth place medal.

They also had Bryant Curtis in the 3,200 and Conner Snapp in the 1,600 compete individually at state.

“Last year was historic for our program in that we medaled in seven events at the regional meet,” Augusta coach Tim Litteral said. “We returned the athletes from all of those events, so we’d like to at least match what we accomplished last season. We also set several school records last season, and we feel like this is another year where we have several opportunities to continue that effort.”

The boys 4×800 team of Matt Jones, Snapp, Curtis and Mike Jones should be right in the regional mix again. They’ll also all be relied on in distance events while Mike Jones will also compete in the long jump and John Paul Cordle in the discus.

Snapp will be limited early on in the season, recovering from an injury suffered late in the basketball season for the Panthers.

Others expected to compete this year are Grayson Miller in the distance events after coming off a strong cross country season. Braydon Appleman will also compete in the throwing events.

Numbers on the team are still a challenge, but with what they have, they’ll look to maximize their efforts and make the most of it.

“Like in the past, from purely a numbers standpoint, we don’t have a great opportunity to win meets or compete for region championships in track and field because there are so many events where we don’t have participants,” Litteral said.