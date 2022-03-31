Home Sports Throwback Thursday Sports Throwback Thursday March 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A 1990 photo of Lewis County’s Andy Plummer with the Eastern Kentucky golf team. Andy is a teaching pro to several PGA pro golfers. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) A 1990 photo of Lewis County’s Andy Plummer with the Eastern Kentucky golf team. Andy is a teaching pro to several PGA pro golfers. (Submitted by Ron Bailey) View Comments Maysville broken clouds enter location 11.3 ° C 12.9 ° 10.2 ° 43 % 2.1kmh 75 % Sat 12 ° Sun 13 ° Mon 11 ° Tue 13 ° Wed 19 °