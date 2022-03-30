As promised after looking at the way too early boys’ 10th Region basketball rankings, it’s time to take a look at the girls’ 10th Region way too early rankings for the 2022-23 season.

George Rogers Clark took the title back after surrendering it to Bishop Brossart the season before, the Lady Cardinals dominant from start to finish this past season that included the No. 1 ranking in the state for a moment.

They’d eventually lose to the state champion Sacred Heart, marking the fourth straight trip to the state tournament in which they lost to the eventual state champ. In region play they went unscathed this past season, going 14-0 including four victories over rival and region runner-up Montgomery County.

We very well could see four meetings play out again next season between the 40th District rivals.

Here goes with a way too early look at the girls’ 10th Region for next season.

As always, keep in mind it’s impossible to project who might transfer where, what coaching changes could still take shape (already a couple of open jobs) and what roster fallout could be for some programs.

1. George Rogers Clark (31-3 in 2021-22)

Brianna Byars and Ciara Byars are back and so will be the Lady Cardinals. The two most dominant players in the region return for their senior (Brianna) and sophomore (Ciara) seasons and are a force to be reckoned with once again. Losing Tyra Flowers is a big loss on the defensive end and rebounding, as is Asja-li Garrard and Amber Miller to the depth of the team. Kennedy Stamper got her feet wet at the point guard position and should only continue to improve as an eighth grader. What else develops in terms of depth outside of Trinity Gay will be GRC’s focus in the offseason, but make no doubt about it, the Lady Cards are still the team to beat in the 10th.

2. Montgomery County (21-13)

Probably the last thing Montgomery County wants to hear for next year is runner-up. But two years ago they were ahead of schedule when they made the region final. This past season it was expected to make the region final. Now it’s a matter of going out and being able to beat your rival, something they haven’t done since 2016, spanning 18 straight meetings against GRC. Will the gap close from the average margin of defeat by 25.2 in the four meetings last year? I’d like to think so. They do lose Savannah Parker who will be a big loss on the interior, but return everyone else including what should be a healthy Shae Harris. With Hayden Barrier and Allie Dillon along with Harris and Reaghan Oney, the Lady Indians will once again be GRC’s top competitor in the region.

3. Paris (17-10)

Another team that I thought exceeded expectations this past season with an All “A” regional title, just had the unfortunate hand of playing in the best district in the region and one of the most competitive in the state. The 40th could have made the argument they had the top three teams in the region and I don’t see next season as any different. Nia Kenney is their lone loss in the rotation, the Lady Hounds returning eight of their top nine. They’ll be right in the mix with Montgomery County chasing GRC once again.

4. Bishop Brossart (20-11)

It was quite the accomplishment for the Lady ‘Stangs to hit 20 wins, win the 37th District and make the region semifinals considering what all they lost from a season ago. But here they were, playing a competitive game until the fourth with GRC in the region tournament and didn’t look to skip a beat in their first year under Garren Parker. They’ll have to deal with more graduation with four seniors departing, but do return six players that played in at least 24 games this past season, including leading scorer Molly Kramer. Expect Brossart to be the class of the 37th once again and a team that will be near the top of the region.

5. Nicholas County (15-13)

The 38th District champs return six of their top eight and will once again be a tough out in both the All “A” and the regional tournament. They return two of their top three scorers in Jada Cleaver and Amberlee Hedges and Maggie Simons showed a lot of potential in her first season running point guard as a seventh grader. They very well could jump Brossart, but it will be tough for them to top Paris when it comes to the All “A”. They’ll be right there though and the team to beat in the 38th.

6. Mason County (18-10)

The first question will be who is the next leader of the Lady Royals? Kevin Bundy retired after one season with the team and they’ll be looking for their third head coach in as many seasons. Whoever inherits them gets five of their top eight back, but lose their leading scorer in Hannah Adkins and leading rebounder in Nariyah Harrison. The progression of Avery Sims, Macey Littleton, Sarah Payne, Sedaya Thomas, Laci Burns and some of the young talent they have will be key in trying to get back to the top of the region. The Lady Royals should get challenged in the district more with the emergence of Bracken County and what St. Patrick and Augusta have coming back, but will still be the favorite to come out on top in the 39th for a ninth straight year.

7. Pendleton County (17-15)

Another team in search of a new coach after Jenna O’Hara stepped down after the season. But whoever inherits the Lady Cats gets the whole starting five back that made their first region tournament appearance since 2013. They were greeted rudely by GRC in the tourney, but was a learning experience to gain out of it. Saniah Thomas averaged a double-double last season and with Cara Stewart and the Ashcraft’s, Lilly and Skylar, the Lady Cats will make a run at a 38th District title with Nicholas County next season.

8. Scott (12-19)

Another season of unfortunate injuries for Scott, Madelyn Wilson going down in the second game and out for the season, Ava Coleman out for the year before the season even started. It made for a tough 2021-22 season, Scott going just 2-10 in region play. But with injury came opportunity, the Lady Eagles having 11 players play in at least 22 games last season and only two of them seniors. Assuming Wilson and Coleman are back to full strength next season, should create a much improved Scott team for 2022-23. They’ll be right in the mix with Campbell and Brossart again as the three will duel it out for two spots to get to the region tourney.

9. Campbell County (11-19)

The injury to Kylie Koeninger derailed the Camels season this past year, but they still were able to get out of the district and make the region tournament. But Koeninger graduates, as does third leading scorer Aliya Bauer. But with Koeninger’s injury, others were forced to step into roles they may not have been relied on for this past season. That experience should help a team that returns seven of their top nine that played in at least 26 games this past season.

10. Bracken County (14-11)

Another team that returns everyone and really got going as the season went on, finishing 9-4 down the stretch. Nicole Archibald has the capability to lead the region in scoring and the Lady Bears have a solid trio with Macie Sharp and Ella Johnson. They led Brossart at the half in the 10th Region tournament before falling short and I expect them to contend with Mason County for a 39th District title and be a threat in the All “A”.

11. St. Patrick (17-12)

They only lose one senior, but it’s a big one in the program’s second all-time leading scorer in Allison Hughes. Hughes averaged about 33 percent of the teams points this past season so the question begs who will step up? Caroline McKay, Makenna Roush, Izzy Riggs and Lillian Klee are good places to start. The Lady Saints will be competitive once again and should be a threat in the All “A” and the 39th District.

12. Harrison County (15-12)

The Fillies lose their top three scorers in Gabrielle Hatterick, Kara Hines and Baylee Hudgins and didn’t go very deep, only six players playing in at least 22 games. What they get after Caroline VanHook, Keylee Custard and Brooke Kinney will be a mystery with not much experience. After losing to Pendleton County in the first round of the 38th District tournament and what’s returning for Pendleton and Nicholas, the Fillies could be on the outside looking in when it comes region tournament time again.

13. Bourbon County (5-24)

Should be much improved next season with all but one returning on the roster. Will have returning leading scorers Laiken Hardin and Caylie Baker back, but unfortunately play in one of the toughest districts in the state. They’ll be more competitive, but will be tough with GRC, Montgomery County and Paris all strong next season as well.

14. Augusta (8-17)

Went seven deep in the rotation and lose three of those pieces to graduation. They do return Reagan and Laci Tackett along with Megan Jones to start with a solid trio. That should help turn some of those close losses into wins next season. They’ll be battling uphill against Mason, Bracken and St. Patrick in the district with what all they have coming back.

15. Robertson County (3-26)

Krysta Hamm was a bright spot in a down year for the Lady Devils, one of the top scorers in the region. Lily Monroe and Hailey Sutton showed some bright spots as well, but a lot depends on what Ruby Gay decides to do, the rising junior deciding not to play the second half of the season.

16. Calvary Christian (1-17)

Played their first season since the 2018-19 season, getting 18 games under their belt. They had 10 players on the roster, four of them seniors so hopefully they have a few others wanting to play to field a team next year.