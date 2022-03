Children’s Theatre Summer Camps The Christian Theatre for Children, which operates out of the Gaslight Theatre in Georgetown, is currently accepting registrations for its two summer camps.

THE AMISH COOK: Wedding Bustle and Bliss at the Yoders Friday morning was the hustle of last-minute detail; there was mopping the kitchen a final time, getting breakfast for the children, and dressing them in their Sunday best, and of course washing those last fingerprints from the windows. It was an overcast, but beautiful morning for the wedding.

Wayback Wednesday The iconic tunnel bridge between Maysville High School and the Maysville High School auditorium.

We all got dirty laundry “Don’t go airing your dirty laundry in public” is an old saying. The meaning is to keep your problems inside your own home or to yourself.

Emergency funds awarded to Lewis County The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently announced the Lewis County Fiscal Court will receive $65,840 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage repairs on Buck Lick Branch.

Local barrel racer finds success doing what she loves ORANGEBURG — Kati Ream grew up in the saddle and began barrel racing when she was around 10 years old, but it wasn’t until she was about 21 that she purchased her first competitive barrel horse.

City, county ask for new broadband proposals Officials with Maysville and Mason County said they will reissue the countywide request for proposals for broadband service.