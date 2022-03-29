CINCINNATI – All of the traditional Opening Day festivities are planned for the Cincinnati Reds Home Opener at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 12.

Tuesday, April 12 – Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians – 146th Opening Day in Cincinnati

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party presented by Budweiser

– Free pregame Opening Day Block Party on Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way. Food and beverages available to purchase from LaRosa’s, Graeters, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and more. All proceeds benefit the baseball and softball outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

• Noon – Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

– Parade Grand Marshal will be announced on March 30th by Findlay Market

• 2:10 p.m. – Ballpark gates open for all fans

– 2022 Reds magnetic schedule and car magnet presented by PNC Bank

• 3:30 p.m. – Pregame ceremonies begin

• 4:10 p.m. – First pitch

– TV: Bally Sports Ohio & WKRC Local12 (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)

– Radio: 700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Jeff Brantley)

The full details for the pregame ceremonies including the National Anthem singer, Honorary Captain, and ceremonial first pitch for Opening Day will be announced soon.

Reds-Braves season opener to be televised nationally on ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves’ season opener against the visiting Cincinnati Reds will be televised nationally by ESPN2 on April 7.

Coming off their first title since 1995, the Braves will raise their championship banner before the game, which will be pushed back slightly from its intended 7:20 p.m. EDT start.

ESPN said Tuesday it had added the game, which was not on its original schedule.

Opening day was pushed back from March 31 on the original MLB schedule due to a 99-day management lockout that ended on March 10 and delayed the start of spring training from Feb. 16 to March 13.

