Mason County’s Westin Messer throws over to first base on a ground ball in the infield. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Scoring runs hasn’t been an issue for Mason County this season.

Stopping the opponent from doing so has.

But not on Tuesday when Landon Scilley shook off a shaky start to find his groove and help the Royals to a 6-2 victory over Scott.

Scilley allowed three consecutive hits in the first, a home run followed by two singles and suddenly a 2-0 Scott lead. But the sophomore would settle in from there, retiring 15 of the next 19 he faced and that would be all the damage done from the Eagles on the night.

“I felt like I wasn’t really locating where it needed to be thrown early on so just had to hit more spots as the game went on. It turned bad early, but got back in there,” Scilley said. “It’s tough in the cold to get warm, but after the first I warmed up a bit.”

Scilley’s performance added to his hot start to the season both on the mound and at the plate. He’s thrown 12 innings now and given up two earned runs while striking out 15. He went 2-for-2 with a walk at the plate to up his .556 batting average from the first seven games.

The rest of the Royals bats were at it again, collecting nine hits, a lot of them timely including a four run third to help the Royals pull away.

“They’re executing. They’re executing timely hits, putting the bat on the ball, moving runners. We’ve got to continue to do those little things that may not seem pretty, but they are very important for us. As we keep moving runners and hitting top to bottom, great things will happen,” Royals coach Jason Butler said.

Jamison Gifford continued to find the timely hit, his two-run single breaking a 2-2 tie in the third. It also gave him his ninth and 10th RBI of the season.

“Hitting in that four spot, my teammates getting on base has given me that opportunity to get runs in and luckily I’ve been getting them in and doing the best I can to produce for these guys,” Gifford said. “Everybody is pretty confident at the plate right now and starting to pick it up. Look at our No. 9 guy tonight Jonathan Jones and he picked it up big time tonight. Hopefully we can continue this success at the plate.”

Scott threatened in the fifth after a single and an error to put two on, but Scilley got Leo Brown to fly out to Eli Porter in center who had a beat on the ball with a running catch.

The Eagles put another on in the sixth and seventh, but Scilley nullified the threat in the sixth, Eli Porter striking out three in the seventh to close the contest out.

The win gets Mason County to 3-5 with a pretty competitive schedule played early on, including Tuesday, taking on a 10th Region semifinalist from last season.

“Their record at 2-5 is kind of deceiving. Much like our schedule, my goodness coming into this, but you know, I’d rather play these kind of games. These top tier teams early on. It’s a measuring stick for us nightly and I think we’ve responded very well early on. Our kids we preach family every day and these kids play for one another. That’s a great thing for a first year coach,” Butler said.

It doesn’t get any easier on Wednesday when Rowan County comes to town, the Royals looking to get revenge from a 7-3 season opening loss to the Vikings.

Casey Hilbert got the Eagles on the board in the first with his opposite field homerun, Leo Brown and Brisen Merrill followed with singles, Merrill’s single scoring Brown. That would be it for them though as they dropped to 2-5 on the season.

Scilley and Porter combined for 12 strikeouts.

“That was basically his first start of the season and got stronger as the night went on. You never know in these conditions that we have and how a player is going to respond to that. But Landon’s played and pitched in big moments, whether it’s been school ball or summer ball,” Butler said. “Really big outing tonight so that we can stay in our rotation with five games this week.”

Cray Fite’s RBI single got the Royals on the board in the bottom half of the first, scoring Scilley.

The Royals four run fourth came from back-to-back doubles from Jonathan Jones and Eli Porter, Gifford’s two-run single followed by an RBI from Carson Pugh.

Connor Butler gave the Royals some insurance in the fifth, his RBI single scoring Kemper Arrasmith.

Mason County has now scored 49 runs in their first eight games. If they can shore up the 56 runs allowed in those eight games, the Royals could be building something for a late May, early June run.

ROYALS 6, EAGLES 2

SCOTT — 200-000-0 — 2-6-1

MASON COUNTY — 104-010-x — 6-9-2

2B — (S) Brown (MC) Jones, Porter, Scilley

HR — (S) Hilbert

RBI — (S) Hilbert, Merrill (MC) Butler, Fite, Gifford 2, Porter, Pugh

R — (S) Hilbert, Brown (MC) Porter, Scilley 2, Fite, Jones, Arrasmith

WP — Scilley. LP — Bleha.

Records: Scott 2-5, Mason County 3-5