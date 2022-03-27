Mason County’s boys archery team won the Region 7 tournament at Montgomery County on Saturday.

The Royals edged out Harrison County for first with a score of 1,948 and hitting 96 10’s. Harrison County had 1,942 and 93 10’s.

Colton Kinney led the Royals with a score of 287 and hitting 20 10’s, finishing second overall. Jacob Brown placed fourth with a score of 287 and 17 10’s. Bradley Coffey finished 10th with a score of 279. Logan Darnell was 14th with a 277 and Bryce Pollitt 17th with a 275.

The Royals will now head to the state tournament on April 26 in Bowling Green. They qualified for the NASP National tournament two weeks ago with a strong showing at the NASP state tournament at the Louisville Expo Center. They’ll compete in that in May. It’s their last two tournaments of the season.

Fleming County finished fourth with 1,867 and Robertson County sixth with 1,813.

John Graham was the top archer for the Panthers with a 279 and finished ninth. Kole Whalen was the Black Devils top archer with a 273 in 20th.

A total of eight teams and 81 archers competed in the boys’ regional tournament.

The Lady Royals finished fifth in the girls’ tournament with a score of 1,795. Harrison County took home the top spot with a score of 1,988. Fleming County finished third with a 1,867, Robertson County in seventh with a 1,614.

Addison Grosser was the Lady Royals top archer with a 262, finishing 26th. Eden Abshire was 27th also with a 262, Grosser hitting 11 10’s, Abshire with eight.

Fleming County’s Kaylee Crawford finished 11th with a 279. Her Lady Panther teammate Alexis Pendleton finished 14th with a 276.

Kayla Jo Knarr was Robertson County’s girls top archer with a 261, finishing 28th.

A total of 78 archers and seven teams competed in the girls’ regional tournament.