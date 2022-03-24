Self inflicted wounds continue to haunt the Mason County baseball team early on in the season.

On Thursday it was a mixture of walks, passed balls, wild pitches, errors and baserunning mistakes that was the culprit in a 6-3 loss to Harrison County.

“It’s not like we’re physically getting beat up by these teams either, we’re just beating ourselves. I’m hoping in these games we are playing right now are against some very, very tough competition and it’s going to bode well for us down the stretch of the season. We learn from these mistakes and start playing our best baseball in late April and into May. That’s when you want to be playing your best baseball,” Royals coach Jason Butler said.

In what was a promising start with three runs in the bottom of the first for a 3-1 lead, quickly turned into blunders in the second, the ‘Breds getting four runs across with just one ball reaching the outfield grass.

Passed balls, wild pitches and two walks and a hit by pitch were mixed in with an infield single and a RBI single from Gunner Cole. Next thing and it’s 5-3.

“It’s tough. Guys had a great start, great approach. Things kind of slipped away from there and it seemed like a lot of self inflicted wounds,” Butler said.

Things settled in from there, Eli Porter coming to grips on the mound after the shaky second to pitch the next two scoreless frames, Cray Fite coming on in relief for a scoreless fifth and sixth, with an unearned run in the seventh to make it 6-3.

“We can’t keep putting stress on the pitcher with the errors in the field. But Eli has pitched in a lot of meaningful games and his attitude was great the entire game. He’s just such a competitor,” Butler said. “Cray came in there and did a great job in relief.”

The Royals bats were able to collect seven hits, but being picked off at first and doubled up on a fly ball to the outfield didn’t help with any rally attempts as the game progressed.

‘Breds JD Kendall settled in after the shaky first, scattering three hits the rest of the way for the complete-game victory, striking out six and walking two.

“He’s done this in every start now where he has a rough first inning. Maybe we just need to get him looser in the bullpen. After that he had his control and his off speed is good and and when the weather gets a little bit better, I think you’ll see a much better pitcher then he then he has shown so far. He battled back and kept throwing strikes. On a day like this, I wanted to give him a chance to finish. It’s important that you learn how to finish in games, that you don’t need somebody to come in and do it. So we wanted to make sure he understood that he was out there for a reason,” Thorobreds coach Mac Whitaker said.

Weather conditions weren’t ideal, a cold rain with a gusty wind before the game cleared way for the sun, but the wind remained.

“It’s tough to play on a day like today. It really is. The kids don’t get into it. They’re complaining about their hands being cold, everything about it,” Whitaker said, who picked up his 1,169th career victory as coach, the most in KHSAA history. “We’ve been over here many time and it’s tough to hit here. With the wind blowing in you’ve got to capitalize on your chances and while we got the win, we made some base running mistakes and then we missed some signs and we’ve got a lot of things we got to work on.”

Harrison County is now 5-0, Mason County dropped to 1-4.

The Royals RBIs in the first came from Landon Scilley, Jamison Gifford and Cameron Rosel. The Royals totaled seven hits in the contest, all singles, Cole Horch with three of them, Carson Pugh with two.

The Royals get right back at it on Friday, facing another tough 10th Region opponent in Montgomery County.

“Another tough opponent, so we get to sit down, try to figure out what arms are going to be available and we’ll put together a game plan and you know, it’d be nice to pull out one against another quality opponent. I feel like we’re right there. Even in the last inning tonight, 6-3, we’re competing. That’s all I can ask for my kids. Some of the plays we need to make in the field, but you know, credit to our kids for not backing down and not falling apart. We’re a young team,” Butler said.

THOROBREDS 6, ROYALS 3

HARRISON COUNTY — 140-000-1 — 6-5-1

MASON COUNTY — 300-000-0 — 3-7-3

RBI: (HC) Cole, White (MC) Scilley, Gifford, Rosel

WP — Kendall. LP — Porter.

Records: Harrison County 5-0, Mason County 1-4