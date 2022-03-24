Makenna Roush giggled – maybe nervously – when she was asked if she expected a close softball game.

St. Patrick’s junior pitcher had just struck out nine Robertson County hitters in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Robertson County at Wald Park’s Blakefield-Owens Field. She would have liked a few more runs.

“I was hoping for a run-rule, I’m not going to lie,” Roush finally said.

Roush was the Lady Saints’ chief contributor in the circle and at the plate – 69 of her 94 pitches were strikes; she had two of St. Patrick’s four hits, stole two bases and scored two runs.

Afterward, she said pitching was the most satisfying part of her night.

“I struggled the other night against Bath County,” Roush said of Monday’s 16-0 four-inning mercy-rule loss in Owingsville. “It’s nice to put the ball over the plate and get a strike called.”

Put simply, it was the latest example of Roush’s athleticism – she also plays volleyball, soccer, basketball and cheerleading are the others.

“I do everything but the school play,” Roush said.

St. Patrick (1-1) has done a lot this week. Lady Saints coach Ronnie Clos said because so many of his players were in the school play “Alice in Wonderland,” sometimes only four or five made it to softball practice.

“We had four or five starters doing that,” Clos said. “They only had one practice.”

Robertson County (0-2) senior pitcher Haley Flack frequently flustered the Lady Saints. She fanned 14 and struck out the side in the first, third and fifth innings.

Roush’s single in the third turned into St. Patrick’s first run – she stole second and third and scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Devils scored their lone run in the fourth when Alexis Holbrook singled to right, stole second and scored on an error.

Roush scored in the fifth. She singled to left, took second on a wild pitch and made it home on Caroline McKay’s single.

Alex Arn opened St. Patrick’s sixth at-bat with a single to right. After two passed balls moved her to third, Mercedes “Mater” Hedgecock’s infield sacrifice sent her home.

The origin of Hedgecock’s nickname is equal parts food, film and language.

“I was with a couple friends, and we were going through Wendy’s, and I was ordering for them,” Hedgecock said. “They said, ‘Give me a sandwich, no tomato.’ Well, I have a little bit of a Southern accent, so they thought I said, ‘No ‘mater’ when I was ordering it.

“It also comes from the little truck off of ‘Cars’ (a 2006 animated film), the little country truck.”

Robertson County went out in order in the seventh; Anastasia Case and Anna Miller grounded out to shortstop, and McKaylin Burton flew out to left.

“We probably swung at a few pitches that we shouldn’t have,” Robertson County coach Harley Flack said. “Most of my girls are very young. This is their first actual season getting to start and getting to play … With a little more work, I think we’ll be in the win column.”

LADY SAINTS 3, LADY DEVILS 1

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 000-100-0 – 1-3-3

ST. PATRICK — 001-011-x – 3-4-3

WP-Roush. LP-Flack.

Records: Robertson County 0-2, St. Patrick 1-1