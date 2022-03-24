Dontaie Allen’s days at the University of Kentucky could be numbered.

The sophomore guard announced on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

“Wow. This journey has been like no other. I can’t thank Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me unconditionally through the highs and lows. A kid from Kentucky given an unbelievable opportunity to play for his dream school. This wouldn’t feel right without thanking all of my coaches, brothers, the trainers, the staff, Big Blue Nation, and everyone who made my last three years so special. Lexington, Kentucky will forever be home. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal,” Allen sent out a note via Twitter.

Allen will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last three seasons at Kentucky. His first year on campus was used as a redshirt, due to a variety of injuries to help him get healthy. In his first playing season at Kentucky, Allen played in 22 games during the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.4 points a game. He played in 18 games this past season, averaging 2.3 points as speculation started to mount on his future with the lack of playing time.

Prior to arriving at UK, Allen won the 2019 Mr. Basketball award while playing at Pendleton County. He scored 3,255 points at Pendleton County and committed to the Wildcats in August of 2018 after a summer in which his offer list blew up that included many high majors.

Allen became the first in-state signee since 2013 when he arrived at Kentucky.

Just because a player enters the portal doesn’t mean they’re gone, but it’s most likely the end result here. Allen should have plenty of suitors around the state and elsewhere.