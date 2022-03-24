Senior art exhibit opens March 30 Seniors graduating from Morehead State’s Department of Art and Design will have a chance to showcase their work during the annual senior art show and exhibit.

The hatred of Jussie Smollett Love him or hate him, there can be no denying that actor Jussie Smollett conjures up passionately deep emotions from people from across the political spectrum.

Work in progress Artist Kelcie Johnson takes a break while working on the mural dedicated to black Maysvillians. The work was commissioned by the Maysville Commission on Human Rights.

Dontaie Allen announces he’s entering transfer portal Dontaie Allen’s days at the University of Kentucky could be numbered.

Bracken, Robertson transitioning to regional DL Six more Kentucky counties will make the transition in April to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, that gives Kentuckians more choices and modern services, according to state officials.

Discussions continue among joint planning commissioners about the fate of industrial solar farms in Mason County Members of the Mason County Joint Planning Commission were back at it on Wednesday to discuss requirements for the zoning ordinance governing industrial solar farms in Mason County.