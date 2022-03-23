With a rainy-ish day and not many baseball or softball games played in the coverage area, why not some more talk about basketball? It is March after all and while the high school hoops season just ended, Madness still lives on in the college landscape.

This article takes a look at next season (yes, it’s early), but that’s the point, a way too look at next year in the 10th Region.

George Rogers Clark was the last team standing not only in the region, but in the state when the Cardinals cut the nets down in Rupp Arena on Saturday, the first 10th Region team to do so since Mason County in 2008. They were the fifth team all-time to win the state title out of the 10th, Mason County doing so in 2003 and ‘08, Maysville in 1947 and Brooksville in 1939.

The Cardinals were an impressive team no doubt and one of the most dominant in the state ever, becoming the first team since Scott County in 2007 to go through the state undefeated, their lone loss to Dorman (SC) in the King of the Bluegrass in September. GRC was so impressive, they’re ranked No. 16 nationally in the MaxPreps latest high school rankings.

But with the season now in the past, it’s time to look forward.

Of course things will change between now and the time teams roll the ball out for the first day of the 2022-23 season October 15. In the high school hoops landscape these days, coaching changes are more apparent, transfers are more rampant and some kids simply get burned out and decide not to lace them up anymore.

Another thing to keep in mind is that I’m not aware of the status of each team’s JV and freshman teams and what’s coming up the pipeline and who is ready to make that jump to the varsity level. This is simply a projection of what each team has coming back with their production lost from this past season.

But here goes anyways, as I take a dive into next season’s way too early look at the 10th:

1. George Rogers Clark (37-1 in 2021-22)

The Cardinals remain loaded despite the losses of Aden Slone, Tanner Walton, Sammy Hernandez and Stanley Smothers. They still have who will be the frontrunner for region player of the year in Jerone Morton along with Sam Parrish, Trent Edwards, Reshaun Hampton and Tyleik Maxwell. With those five and Morton on the floor, the Sweet 16’s MVP, I still think the Cardinals are the team to beat. It won’t be as easy as this year, but I still see the Cardinals making it a four-peat come March 2023.

2. Bracken County (24-10)

As myself and Patrick Kelsch discussed on the “Stay Hot” Podcast leading into the state tournament, we feel Bracken County, Campbell County and Mason County are 2A, 2B and 2C in these rankings. The Polar Bears return all of their starting five from this past season and one they continued to knock down barriers. Now it’s time to go knock down some more and that should start within their own district and trying to beat Mason County for the first time this century. The Polar Bears will be the favorite to win the regional All “A” once again and a team I think can be a serious threat to win an All “A” state title. Can it be a year they pull off the triple crown of a 10th Region All “A” title, 39th District title and a 10th Region title? With Blake and Cayden Reed in the backcourt, Jushod Commodore and Austin Norton with their scrappiness on defense, Devante Jefferson emerging as the third scoring threat and Chase Archibald adding another perimeter threat, the Polar Bears have a shot.

3. Campbell County (20-11)

Another team that returns all of their starting five and the only thing holding me back from them being No. 2 is the 0-2 record head-to-head against Bracken County. This team switched gears when they inserted freshman Garyn Jackson into the starting lineup, going 14-3 down the stretch that ended with an overtime loss to Bracken County in the region semis. Des Davie, Aydan Hamilton and Jake Gross as the trio to go with him? Yeah, the Camels are here. Never doubt Aric Russell in March, they’ll be right there yet again.

4. Mason County (24-6)

Terrell Henry is still on the floor and when that happens, the Royals have a chance to win any game with his all-around presence. Was also impressed with the postseason play from Braylon Hamilton and KG Walton, the two stepping up big come postseason and will help offset the losses of Nate Mitchell, Mason Butler and Julius Booker. In order for the Royals to be a serious threat to win the 10th, Philip Bierley will need to up his production even more, and has shown the potential to do it. Imagine the fifth starting spot will be an open battle and often times that competition helps get the best out of kids. Depth is the question for the Royals with four of their top seven back, Landon Scilley and Carter McClanahan also getting some run last season. Mason County held the No. 2 spot the entire 2021-22 season and don’t be surprised if they’re right there again next season.

5. Harrison County (20-9)

I was high on the ‘Breds going into last season and despite owning the down 38th District, never really got over the hump to the elite in region play other than a regular season win over Campbell County. The talent remains there despite the losses of Blaine Biddle, Clay Carpenter and Richard Harris, returning six of their top nine for next season, led by Kaydon Custard. Custard showed in his sophomore season he can lead the team in scoring, rebounding and assists as I expect him to make an even bigger jump in his junior season. Think this team needs a similar jump from Braylon Hinton as he heads into his junior year, he showed flashes of potential, just needs more consistency. What they get from JD Kendall and Will Furnish will also be key. The ‘Breds will again be the heavy favorite to win the 38th.

6. Bishop Brossart (12-19)

Senior heavy you say? How about 12 of them next year for the Mustangs. The lone departure from this past season is a big one in David Govan, but they will get one of their projected best seniors out of that bunch back in Robbie Verst, who missed all of the 2021-22 season with an injury. Add Verst to that big senior class and the Mustangs should be a threat next year to both Campbell County in the 37th District and Bracken County in the All “A”.

7. Montgomery County (12-15)

Another team that returns all five starters and doesn’t lose any production from the majority of last season. Eighth grader Luke Fawns got his feet wet, tying for the team lead in scoring with Trey Carroll, while eighth grader Dawson Gentry also got some valuable playing time. The Indians will have fuel all offseason, using their collapse to Paris in the 40th District semifinals as motivation. There’s still a wide gap in the 40th from GRC and the other three teams, but expect MoCo to close that a little bit.

8. Augusta (15-12)

They may only lose two seniors, but Kason Hinson isn’t one that’s easily replaced. He did it all for the Panthers and that adjustment time to fill his production may take time. But with Riley Mastin, LJ Conner, Kylan Hinson and Conner Snapp back as starters, the Panthers should still be in the top half of the region. Will Kelsch should fill-in as the fifth starter and the Panthers growth next season relies a lot on Keeton Bach and Noland Young, two freshman this past season that got some playing time and will be counted on more next season. The bad news is, Mason County and Bracken County return quite a bit too, so a trip to the region tournament will be another tall task. But with the draw, you never know…

9. Scott (7-21)

Despite the loss of seven seniors, the Eagles will still have a talented bunch and one that can easily make a jump from a disappointing 7-21 campaign this past season. That jump starts with Nolan Hunter and Brayden Howell, two rising seniors that led the team in scoring this past season. They do return four of their top eight in the rotation that played in at least 21 games last season.

10. Bourbon County (4-24)

The Colonels return quite a bit from a forgettable 2021-22 season. The top three scorers in Layton Starks, Cortayvion Smith and Todd Dumphord will be back in the fold, Sean Reece the lone senior in the rotation departing. The 40th District is tough to get out of year-to-year and the Colonels will have their work cut out for them once again to do so, their last appearance in the regional tourney coming in 2019.

11. Nicholas County (10-19)

The Bluejackets return four of five starters and pretty much all of their depth from this past season. They started to make a jump towards the end of last season and expect them to carry that momentum into next season. The production starts with Wyatt Clark, a rising junior that was one of the top scorers in the region last season. The Bluejackets are hopeful to close the gap on Harrison County in the district.

12. Paris (7-21)

A solid base to start with is with Jakari Ransom and Malachi Ashford. Ransom will be a rising junior, the returning leading scorer and Ashford, a rising freshman point guard that gained valuable experience this past season. What develops elsewhere is how big the Greyhounds can make that jump to the next step. They made a big step by making a regional tournament appearance this past season so that should help.

13. Pendleton County (3-26)

The Wildcats were never able to get momentum last season and lose their top two scorers in Braydon Kidwell and Jacob Redden. Hunter Cox, Ethan Verst, Alex Beyst, Travis Turner and Connor Neltner played in all 29 games for Pendleton last season, so that will be a good place to start. The Wildcats had 10 players play in at least 22 games last season, seven of them are returning so that experience should equate to more wins next season.

14. Calvary Christian (20-11)

Much like Robertson County’s run, with Calvary Christian the 2021-22 season marked an end of a successful era for a senior class that helped produce a lot of wins for the Cougars. Calvary might have the biggest turnover of all in the region with nine seniors, eight of them as their top eight scorers on the team.

15. Robertson County (13-21)

It will be an entire new era for the Black Devils in 2022-23. No Justin Becker, new coach and four starters departed via graduation. Becker’s production spoke for itself, winning over 100 games in his years with the program that included two regional All “A” titles and two district titles. The Black Devils will have to build for the future to get back to that status. Jacob Burden is the lone returning starter, Noah Bussell also getting some starting time as well. Outside of that, there’s just not much experience there.

16. St. Patrick (5-24)

The Saints are pretty much back to square one with five seniors starting last season. They virtually lose all of their production and they’lll have to get back into rebuilding phase with a roster that is projected to have one senior, three sophomores, three freshman and one eighth grader.