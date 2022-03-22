To paraphrase Bob Seger’s song “Like a Rock”, 50 years now, where’d they go?

Well 50 years ago on March 17, 1972, in the venerable Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Maysville Bulldogs shocked the State Tourney throng as they upset the mighty Louisville Central Yellowjackets by the score of 83-70. I know the Bulldogs won the State Title in 1947 and state runner-up in ‘38 and ‘48 and made numerous trips to the State Tourney, but this upset fifty years ago, is etched in Bulldog lore.

The ‘72 Dogs won their opening game of the State Tourney by beating Christian County by the score of 85-74. The Louisville Central squad destroyed Paducah Tilghman by the score of 123-87 and it wasn’t even that close as Central dominated the entire game. I remember that Friday before the Dogs and the Yellow Jackets matchup, the conversation around the lobby of the Executive Inn and in the corridors of Freedom Hall echoed the sentiment that the ‘Dogs had two chances, slim and none. One of the most loyal fans of the ‘Dogs, Omar “Snake” Case stated that the ‘Dogs would win, yet I was still of little faith as the men who set the odds for friendly wagers had the Dogs as 20-point underdogs.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against the Dogs, and everyone assumed the rout was on. Bulldog coach Tom Creamer called a time out and then Mark Turner, the slick point guard hit two free throws to put Maysville on the board. Fred Walker and Paul King stuck in two layups to give the Dog faithful hope. Maysville led the heavy favorite Central team by the score of 23-15 at the end of the first quarter. The one thing about this game that few fans remember is that Paul King was on the bench with four fouls in the first quarter. Fred Walker picked up his third foul in the second quarter and he was on the bench with Paul King. With Mark Turner directing traffic and beating the awesome Central press with his passes held the Dogs together. Jay Hall and Steve King and the big Tony Humphrey picked up the pace as the Bulldogs went to the locker room with a 41-32 lead.

I remember at half-time with the Maysville Band under the direction of John K. Farris blasting Freedom Hall with the theme from Shaft as that got the Freedom Hall crowd rocking. With two starters saddled with foul problems, the bench and big James “Skeet” Smith took over in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Jay Hall fouled out and Fred “Bubbles” Walker came back on the Freedom Hall floor. Then, I recall that Steve King then fouled out and Paul King was back on the floor with four fouls. Paul King hit a big jumper and his defense along with the scoring of Fred Walker kept the Central team on their heels. The Freedom Hall crowd was screaming for the Dogs to pull off the mighty upset. The Dogs stunned the Louisville team by the score of 83-70. I am getting older, but some events just stick in your mind, as this huge upset is still vivid in my mind as this game ranks up there with the biggest upsets in State tourney history. I should have believed “Snake” Case as he predicted the victory. The Dogs lost in the semi-finals against Elizabethtown on Saturday morning, ending their state title dreams. But for one game and one special Friday afternoon 50 years ago in Louisville the Dogs barked loud and clear.

Scoring for Maysville (83) — Fred Walker 21, Tony Humphrey 6, James Smith 14, Paul King 15, Mark Turner 8, Jay Hall 8, Steve King 11.