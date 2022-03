Persistence pays off for Kimbler April flowers may bring May flowers but also it also marks the beginning of Brain Tumor Awareness Month or “Gray in May.”

Family and farming at Rocking P Livestock. MAYSVILLE — Raising high-quality Simmental cattle has been a way of life for the Phillips family for a long time. Keith and Lindsay Phillip operate Rocking P Livestock in Mason County, while family members and partners, Chan and Tonya Phillips live out-of-state, running other ranches.

GRC wins first state title since 1951 LEXINGTON — The KHSAA state title is headed back to the 10th Region.

Forget The Outdoors And Hit The Couch-It’s Binge Watching Time! Watching television evokes a litany of emotions in my world. From love to hate and from sadness to bliss, I take my viewing very seriously. For those of you who do inexplicable things like going out of doors, the feeling might seem foreign. So I have come up with a list explaining some reactions you might experience should you take a moment from nature and join me in the great indoors.

A historic stay at The Golden Lamb Suitcase in hand, I ascended the stairs. When I reached the second story, I paused to discern where to proceed. While three hallways stretched out to my left, my right and in front of me respectfully, I knew I needed to continue up the stairway secured to the wall on the left.