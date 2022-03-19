LEXINGTON — The KHSAA state title is headed back to the 10th Region.

George Rogers Clark survived their second barnburner of the day on Saturday, topping Warren Central 43-42 in the title tilt.

The No. 1 team all season long came to Lexington as the favorite to win the thing come Saturday night and were able to accomplish a goal they envisioned since their state quarterfinal loss last season to Elizabtehtown.

While dominant in the regular season, not losing to a team in Kentucky and having one game decided by less than 10 points in the final two months of the season, the Cardinals were pushed to the limit in the final three games.

First it was Pikeville on Friday in the quarterfinals, the Panthers getting within one in the last minute before the Cardinals hung on. Then it was Lincoln County Saturday afternoon, taking GRC to double overtime before the Cardinals prevailed.

Then on Saturday in the state championship, the Cardinals dug themselves out of a five-point fourth quarter deficit to eventually cut the nets down.

Widely talked about because of not only their stellar play on the court, but a couple of transfers the Cardinals inherited in the offseason when Sam Parrish, Tanner Walton and Tyleik Maxwell came to Winchester. They kept the outside noise to the outside, stayed focused on the goal at hand and sealed the deal on Saturday night.

“You’re asking 16, 17, 18-year-old kids to stay together through all the goods and the bad and the way things are nowadays with social media and the way people want it. When you really have success, you got to have thick skin because there’s gonna be a lot of people talk,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said. “A lot of people can try to pull you away and you have a choice of what’s most important. You got to think what’s most important is it about you? Or is it about us. And these guys made decisions about us. And the end of the day if you ever want to learn life lessons, you got to sacrifice if you sacrifice in the end, you will be rewarded. And that’s why we’re here on this stage right now.”

The Cardinals ascension to the top was gradual. It started three seasons ago when they won their first region title since 2012, but didn’t have a chance to compete at Rupp due to the COVID pandemic cancelling the tournament.

They followed it up with another regional title in 2021, winning their first game at Rupp before the quarterfinal loss.

Then came this season with a 35-1 record, the lone loss coming in the King of the Bluegrass in Louisville to a nationally ranked Dorman (SC) team, 59-57.

Jerone Morton has been involved with all of that. He was rewarded with the Sweet 16 Most Valuable Player after the game.

He opened the tournament on fire, scoring 22 points in a blowout victory over Perry County Central. He struggled to get going in the next two games, but stayed on the attack in the championship, scoring 14 points.

“Everybody can do something good and that’s what is great about this team. I’m just glad my team was trusting me and kept everybody involved. I know I trust them and they trust me,” Morton said.

Leading 22-21 going into the half and building that to 31-24 nearly midway through the third, the Cardinals looked in control.

But as they did all tournament, Warren Central mounted a comeback for the fourth straight game going on a 12-0 run to take a 36-31 lead with 7:21 to play.

The Cardinals needed to switch things up to get momentum back on their side and utilized a half court trap to help them get back in it.

It worked wonders as they held the Dragons scoreless over the next 5:42 and going on a 9-0 run to take a 40-36 lead.

“We kind of used that I guess also in the in the Lexington Catholic tournament when we played Ballard. They had us down early and we came back to lead and started changing defenses,” Cook said. A game like this there’s not a lot of time to make adjustments and not like you can go into halftime and adjust at that point. It’s like a 1-3-1 half court trap with certain principles.”

Chappelle Whitney ended the Dragons drought with a layup and a foul, but missed the free throw attempt to keep it at 40-38 with 1:39 to play.

GRC’s Trent Edwards followed with a 3-point play on the other end to give the Cardinals a 43-38 lead with 1:12 to play.

Izayiah Villafuerte came down and hit a 3-pointer to get the deficit back to two at 43-41.

Aden Slone then followed by missing the front end of a one-and-one, the Dragons getting one last chance to tie or take the lead with 26 seconds left to play.

Villafuerte was fouled on a drive, heading to the line for two to try and tie it up with three seconds remaining.

He’d hit the first, Cook calling a timeout to ice the shooter and set something up. Villafuerte would miss the second, the Dragons corralling the offensive rebound, but couldn’t get a shot up as Omari Glover lost the ball and the officials ruled a ball out of bounds off him.

With one second left, the Cardinals inbounded it with the Dragons unable to foul, sending the Cardinals in a frenzy with their first state title since 1951, when the school was known as Clark County.

“I’ve dreamed about this. I mean, honestly I’m over my head. I’ve even played with things I want to say at this moment. I’m from Eastern Kentucky. I’m from about as far east in Kentucky you can possibly go. I’m proud. We’re proud. But we chased the dream and that’s the same thing these guys did. At the end of day you got to make sacrifices. My wife, my daughter, I thank them for everything. They’re extremely supportive. But at the end of day, man, I just can’t say enough about these guys. Just the last 24 hours in this period for how tough it was they played together and grinded out wins and we like to score you know, we scored 43 points a game and I think we’ve been scoring double that so, but a defense wins championships. You just got to figure it out how to win,” Cook said.

The Cardinals championship is the first for the 10th Region since 2008 when Mason County did so. They become the fifth team to win a state title in the region, the Royals doing so in 2003 and ‘08, Maysville in 1947 and Brooksville in 1939.

CARDINALS 43, DRAGONS 42

WARREN CENTRAL — 9-12-13-8 — 42

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 12-10-9-12 — 43

Scoring

Central (42) — Glover 10, Whitney 10, Walkup 8, Villafuerte 6, Lawrence 5, Unseld 3

GRC (43) — Morton 14, Walton 13, Slone 6, Parrish 5, Edwards 5

Game Stats

Field Goals: Central 15/36, GRC 17/38

3-Pointers: Central 5/9, GRC 3/15

Free Throws: Central 7/12, GRC 6/10

Rebounds: Central 24, GRC 22

Assists: Central 9, GRC 9

Turnovers: Central 9, GRC 4

Personal Fouls: Central 11, GRC 9

Records: Warren Central 29-4, George Rogers Clark 37-1