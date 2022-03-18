FLEMINGSBURG — In case you were wondering, Larkin McKee is indeed named after Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin.

Fleming County’s senior pitcher had a Barry-esque evening Friday. A triple, two stolen bases and 11 strikeouts in the Panthers’ 11-1, six-inning mercy rule win over Bracken County.

Friday was also Fleming County’s first win under new head coach Zach McRoberts. (It’s McRoberts second victory overall; he was in the dugout for now-assistant Austin Hart when the Panthers beat Powell County, 9-2, last April 10.)

Naming McKee was a bit of brotherly love – older sibling Bryson McKee suggested it.

“I just kind of took it into baseball wearing No. 11 (which was also his basketball jersey number) playing shortstop most of the time,” McKee said.

McKee was not the only hero on offense – catcher Braden Clark added a double and a triple and scored three runs.

“I know I’ve had two doubles in a game before, but I don’t think I’ve ever had a double and a triple,” Clark said.

To McRoberts, however, better plate discipline – three strikeouts and none after the second inning – was as much a factor as anything. Twelve Panthers struck out in Monday’s 9-2 loss at Greenup County and 10 whiffed in a 2-1 home loss to Lewis County.

Such judiciousness helped compensate for Fleming County stranding nine runners.

“We had been talking the whole week about putting pressure on teams,” McRoberts said. “Hitting and running, bunting and stealing, we did a lot of that (Friday).”

You didn’t have to look hard to figure out why Bracken County fell to 1-2 – the Polar Bears committed seven errors and stranded six. Coach Rob Krift said infield defense hadn’t been a problem until Friday.

“The first two games we played were on turf; we had pretty good hops,” Krift said. “This is really our first game on real grass. We’ve got some issues that we’re gonna fix, but I’m still confident in our infield defense.”

From the start, McKee baffled the Polar Bears – four strikeouts and just one hit in the first two innings.

“Fastball, of course, getting that over when I got ahead, that worked really well,” McKee said. “The curveball was working, too, if I used it in early counts; I got a lot of swing-and-misses and (called third strike) looks.”

Bracken County’s (1-2) Ross Lucas was equally stingy early – he struck out the Panthers’ Nate Ruark to leave the bases loaded in the first.

“His off-speed, he has a pretty good slider that he throws,” Krift said. “His changeup got a lot of ground balls. He locates low and away very well.”

Different story for Fleming County in the second.

After Levi Denton singled and went to second on a throwing error (Lucas threw him out trying to take third and struck out Keaton Donahue), Brady Faris walked and went home on McKee’s triple.

Fleming County’s lead lasted a half-inning. Lucas’ double and a wild pitch plated Caleb Sutton, whom McKee hit to start the frame.

The Panthers (1-2) needed just one hit to score twice in the bottom of the third. Ruark atoned for being thrown out because his sacrifice fly scored Braden Clark, a play Denton duplicated to send home Jayden Argo.

There was more Fleming County fury in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

In the fourth, Braden Clark tripled home Brady Faris; Clark went home on a throwing miscue. An inning later, Tyler Miller scored on a fielder’s choice, and Clark’s double and Argo’s single led a five-run rally in the sixth.

PANTHERS 11, POLAR BEARS 1 (6 INNINGS)

BRACKEN COUNTY — 001-000 – 1 5 7

FLEMING COUNTY — 012-215 – 11 9 0

Lucas, Colin Combess (6) and Hamilton; McKee, Morgan (6) and Clark.

WP-McKee. LP-Lucas.

3B-Larkin (FC), Clark (FC). 2B-Lucas (BC), Hamilton (BC), Clark (FC).