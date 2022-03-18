LEXINGTON — A rock fight broke out at Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon.

In a grinder George Rogers Clark is moving on to Saturday’s semifinals with a 43-38 victory over Pikeville.

Coming in averaging 84 points per game, the Cardinals did it with their defense as they held the Panthers to 28 percent shooting on the day.

“You got to have toughness,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said. “You got to sit down and guard where people are always talking about how many points we can score and we have guys that obviously want to score and share the basketball. But it takes a lot of character and toughness to sit down and go work on the defensive end and we’ve instilled that in our guys and our guys believe in that.”

The Cardinals led the entire game, jumping out to an early 11-4 lead thanks to the aggressiveness early on from Jerone Morton with six early points. Morton struggled to get things going from there, but his big de facto on the game was on the defensive end, holding the Panthers leading scorer Rylee Samons without a made field goal in the game.

“People know me from my offense, but they don’t know that I like to play really good defense. I like to guard the other team’s best player and I think it’s a challenge and I like taking on challenges,” Morton said.

The Cardinals stretched their lead to as large as nine in the first half before taking a 20-13 lead into the break.

The meat grinder continued into the second half.

After Pikeville’s Keian Worrix converted on a 3-point play to make it 22-16 early in the second half, the Panthers went on a near five-minute drought, GRC stretching their lead to the largest of the night at 28-16 before Alex Rogers ended the drought with a tip-in.

GRC would take a 29-20 lead into the fourth and then Tanner Walton really made his presence felt for the Cardinals.

He grabbed a couple of offensive rebounds in the third quarter to keep possessions alive and then opened the fourth with four straight points to keep GRC comfortably ahead at 33-25. Walton finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds

“He’s a special kid. He’s a dream for a coach. He’s unselfish. You’re rarely going to hear anything him say a bad word about anybody. I think I’m one of his biggest fans. I think his teammates are too. He just makes plays because he plays the game the right way. And you know, he will go and he’ll rebound, he’ll guard, he’ll shoot the three, he’ll make plays off the dribble,” Cook said.

Things got less than comfortbale late, however. Pikeville finally connected on their first 3-pointer when Laithan Hall banked in their 14th attempt of the night to get the Panthers within six.

Alex Rogers hit one, Hall hit another and then Keian Worrix made it a one-point game in the closing seconds to make it 39-38 with 12 seconds to play.

Aden Slone was then fouled, hitting two clutch free throws with six seconds to play to make it 41-38.

Morton fouled Worrix, who went to the line for a 1-and-1, missing the front end and Morton securing the rebound. He’d hit both free throws to get GRC to their first semifinal since 1990. They’ll take on Lincoln County on Saturday at 11 a.m.

COVINGTON CATHOLIC 59, LYON COUNTY 57

Covington Catholic was pushed to the brink by tiny Lyon County, but survived and advanced to top the Lyons 59-57 and head to Saturday’s semifinals.

A fourth quarter that featured four different lead changes in which Lyon County’s Travis Perry tied the game up at 50 with 1:53 to play was quickly answered by a Brady Hussey 3-pointer on the other end with 1:34 to play.

The back-and-forth continued from there, Mitchell Rylee’s dunk giving the Colonels a 55-50 lead, Perry hitting a jumper followed by a Rylee tip-in and then another Perry 3-pointer to make it 57-55 Cov Cath with 35 seconds remaining.

With the Lyons having three fouls still to give, it took them 26 seconds until the Colonels got in the bonus, a hobbled Evan Ipsaro hitting two free throws to clinch the game with nine seconds to play. Ipsaro had injured his ankle earlier in the quarter.

The Lyons were able to hit a layup to get within two, but without a timeout left, were unable to stop the clock from there as the buzzer rounded, the small All “A” school coming up two points short of what would have been considered a major upset.

Covington Catholic will face xx in Saturday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY 56, NORTH OLDHAM 46

Lincoln County used a 24-5 first half run to pull away from North Oldham and advance to their first Final Four in program history with a 56-46 victory.

The big difference in the game was from beyond the arc, the Patriots hitting 9-of-18 attempts while the Mustangs went 2-of-16 from deep.

After the Mustangs jumped out to a 8-3 lead, the Patriots big run gave them a 29-18 halftime lead. North Oldham had their chances to get back in the contest, but couldn’t connect from deep as they end their season with their first appearance at Rupp Arena in program history.

The Patriots (31-7) had three players hit double figures led by Tramane Alcorn with 15, 12 of them coming in the pivotal second quarter. Jaxon Smith added 11, Colton Ralston with 10.

North Oldham’s Ian Higdon led the Mustangs with 20, Jack Scales tossing in 12. The Mustangs season ended at 19-13.

The Patriots will face George Rogers Clark in Saturday’s semifinals at 11 a.m.

WARREN CENTRAL 54, MURRAY 48

Warren Central held another team scoreless for eight minutes as they dug out of another early hole to head to Saturday’s semifinals with a 54-48 victory over Murray.

The Dragons trailed by as much as 11 in the first half before going into the half down 33-30.

The Tigers took a 39-33 lead on a Grant Whitaker jumper with 3:08 left in the third, but couldn’t muster up another point until another Whitaker jumper with 3:04 left in the game. By that time the Dragons led 47-41.

Murray got within two at 50-48 with 29 seconds to play, but Jaiden Lawrence sealed the deal with two free throws with 22 seconds remaining.

The Dragons will now face Covington Catholic in Saturday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m.